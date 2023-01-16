Museveni in UAE for 3-day visit

President Museveni yesterday departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a three-day official visit.

During the visit, Mr Museveni is expected to meet and hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The President will also attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit and hold talks with government officials and the business community from the UAE.

The Head of State was seen off at Entebbe International Airport by Vice President Jessica Alupo, Minister for Presidency Babirye Milly Babalanda, and the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms Lucy Nakyobe.