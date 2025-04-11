Museveni introduces strategy to secure more jobs for Ugandans

President Museveni has said Uganda can create more jobs than the county’s current population. Mr Museveni made the remarks while addressing the 11th Africa Regional Summit on sustainable development at Munyonyo in Kampala on Wednesday. “Using intensive agriculture, a one-acre model can create jobs for fifteen people; Uganda has 40 million acres suitable for agriculture.

If we use only seven million of these acres, 105 million jobs will be created,” Mr Museveni said. He added: “This is more jobs than the whole population of Uganda of 46 million people (and) this is just for agriculture - commercial agriculture as opposed to subsistence agriculture. Mr Museveni, however, said the wealth and jobs are not only to be obtained from agriculture but from three other sectors, including; industry and artisanship; services; and Information and Communication Technology (ICT). According to Mr Museveni, agriculture is currently employing 3,610,064 people, industry 1,416,548 people, services 5,042,188 people, and ICT 46,172 people.

But for the aforementioned sectors to be fully developed to create wealth and jobs, Mr Museveni said they need low-cost transport from the railway and lakes; electricity, an educated and healthy workforce; a halt on exporting raw materials, low-cost of money for borrowing to do business, and a big market of Africa and beyond, among others. He said removing what he described as “strategic bottlenecks” creates capacity for social-economic transformation, and not merely quantitative growth. Sustainable growth without transformation is a recipe for perpetual underdevelopment, he further warned. Uganda’s economic transformation in recent years, according to President Museveni, started in 1900 when the British declared Uganda a protectorate.

“At that time, Uganda was a pre-capitalist traditional economy based on subsistence agriculture of crops and livestock, artisanship (emyooga), fisheries, and some services such as healing, while the mode of exchange was barter trade, with a little use of cowrie shells as money. “By 1962, the British had created a small enclave economy, just like they had done in the other colonies. An enclave economy meant a small island of modernity surrounded by a sea of underdevelopment. That is why they were called enclaves (islands),” Mr Museveni said.

Diversification

In diversifying the economy, Mr Museveni says they had to struggle with the big portion of the population that was outside the money economy and were only producing for home consumption, who accounted for 68 percent of the homesteads by 2013. He said this grim reality prompted the government to bring in the army under Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) to distribute free seedlings to the homesteads as well as breeding stock.