Museveni joins global outpouring as world leaders set to attend Pope Francis’ funeral

Uganda’s President Museveni has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Pope Francis, describing the pontiff as a unifying spiritual figure whose commitment to peace, humility and interfaith dialogue left an enduring mark on the Catholic Church and the world.

In a condolence message addressed to Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Museveni hailed the Pope as “an extraordinary spiritual leader and a deeply respected theologian.”

“His unwavering commitment to the faith revitalized the Church’s mission in an increasingly secular world,” Museveni said.

Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, was the first pontiff from Latin America and led the Catholic Church since 2013.

His papacy was marked by efforts to reform Church governance, address sexual abuse scandals, and promote inclusion, dialogue and environmental responsibility.

Museveni said Pope Francis' inclusive approach “meant that he was a religious leader who was truly in the kisinde (path) of Jesus, as taught in the parable of the Good Samaritan.”

The Ugandan leader emphasised the Pope’s outreach to other faiths, including Muslims and Orthodox Christians, noting that such efforts reflected “his legacy of love, unity, and service to humanity.”

Pope Francis last visited Uganda in 2015 during his first trip to Africa, where he was warmly welcomed by tens of thousands of faithful in Kampala’s sacred sites.

During the visit, he paid tribute to the Uganda Martyrs, who were executed in the late 19th century, and urged the country’s youth to resist corruption and materialism.

“His voice for peace, social justice, compassion and humility touched the hearts of millions and inspired hope among the faithful,” Museveni wrote on X.

“We stand in solidarity with Catholics in Uganda and around the world during this time of mourning. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Museveni concluded.

According to 2024 government data, Uganda has over 16 million catholic devotees.

By Tuesday night, it remained unclear whether President Museveni would join other world leaders attending Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday at St Peter’s Square.

The Vatican said Pope Francis died on Monday after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest, ending an often turbulent reign in which he repeatedly clashed with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.

Global leaders set to attend Pope Francis' funeral

ARGENTINA - President Javier Milei.

BELGIUM - King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

BRITAIN - Prince William and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

BRAZIL - President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and first lady Janja Lula da Silva.

EUROPEAN UNION - Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Council President Antonio Costa, Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

EAST TIMOR - President Jose Ramos-Horta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito Freitas.

FRANCE - President Emmanuel Macron.

GERMANY - President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

HUNGARY - President Tamas Sulyok.

ITALY - President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

LATVIA - President Edgars Rinkevics.

LITHUANIA - President Gitanas Nauseda.

POLAND - President Andrzej Duda.

ROMANIA - Interim President Ilie Bolojan.

SPAIN - King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

SWITZERLAND - President Karin Keller-Sutter.

UKRAINE - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

UNITED STATES - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

(List source: Reuters- Last updated 8PM EAT)