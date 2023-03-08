Museveni, Kabaka eulogise Nagenda at burial

President Museveni and Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, have eulogised former senior presidential adviser on media and public relations, John Nagenda, as a “true Ugandan”, who played a key role in the return of cultural institutions.

The veteran journalist and sportsman was yesterday laid to rest at his home in Bwotansimbi Village, Buloba Parish, Mumyuka Sub-county, Wakiso District.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja represented President Museveni at the funeral.

In his condolence message, the President eulogised Nagenda for his patriotism spirit.

“He was not only a good writer but also a patriotic intellectual. He used his influence and knowledge to inform and educate the public through his skillful writing. His writing was inspired by his love for Uganda and Africa,” President Museveni’s message read in part.

“That’s the reason he stood by him throughout his life, ‘I have paid for his medical bills since 2010, he travelled to London, went to IHK and Medipal hospitals’.”

The President said people have a tendency of focusing on their culture and abandoning things of national importance.

“Many people get so attached to their cultural institutions and forget national unity. Mzee Nagenda was not that type. He stood for a united Uganda which made him a true Ugandan,” Mr Museveni said.

“He advised me to return Ronald Muwenda Mutebi as the Kabaka of Buganda. His perspective from national and global issues was always informed on truth,” he said.

The President, therefore, asked Nagenda family to emulate his work.

Ms Marion Nagenda, the widow of Nagenda, applauded the President for the support.

“We thank the Office of the President for the love they have shown us because we never lacked. They ensured everything was well and provided everything we needed at home. Even in his final journey of the send-off ceremony, the President has given us all the support we needed,” she said.

She described her husband as a friend, critic, adviser and a very intelligent man with integrity.

Prince David Wasajja, who conveyed the message from the Kabaka appreciated Nagenda for ensuring that Buganda Kingdom was revived.

“He was a very important person that the world has lost. He used his knowledge when we were still in England to restore the Buganda Kingdom,” he said.

Kabaka Mutebi appreciated the senior journalist for supporting the needy by keeping them at school.

The mourners heard that the late started becoming weak in December 2021 and that is when he stopped serving. His last article was about land grabbers.

According to Dr Ben Mbonye, Nagenda’s personal doctor, he was battling several health complications, including pancreatic illness, heart issues and prostate issues.