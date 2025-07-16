Museveni Kampala tour: Key issues awaiting him

Poor road and drainage infrastructures, struggling health, education systems, unemployment, garbage crisis, and increased cost of living are some of the issues that will greet President Museveni as he conducts his Parish Development Model (PDM) tour in Kampala this week. Mr Museveni, who started his PDM tour in Kampala Metropolitan Area with Mukono District a fortnight ago, before heading to Wakiso last week, will spend this week in Kampala Capital City, where he will inspect markets, road constructions, meet different National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders, and later address a rally at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Launched in 2022 in Bukedi Sub-region, PDM, a poverty alleviation programme aims at uplifting the 39 percent population in subsistence economy to the money economy.

The beneficiaries borrow Shs1m from their Saccos, invest it, and start repaying after three years. By the end of last financial year, Shs3.6 trillion had been invested in the programme, benefiting more than 400,000 households. Mr Museveni has since November last year carried out regional tours where he assesses the programme’s success by meeting successful beneficiaries, as well holding meetings with NRM leaders, and addressing major rallies. Kampala City has the lowest number of PDM beneficiaries, according to the 2024 National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) report. The report notes that only 6,198 households of the 518,104 eligible beneficiary households had benefited from the PDM funding by May last year.

Criticism

Mr Museveni’s critics say the programme has not delivered Ugandans from poverty like its predecessors. Shadow finance minister and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda argues that the PDM is another failed project, which has not benefited its intended beneficiaries as hyped by the President. “You cannot give Shs12 trillion to 400,000 government employees in terms of salaries and other things like cars, and give Shs1 trillion to 14 million poor Ugandans and expect the latter to liberate themselves from poverty,” he said.

Nakaseke South MP Paul Luttamaguzi, said: “If you look at the PDM where he is inspecting empty kraals, it is not helping because how can you start giving people money to liberate them from poverty instead of putting in place systems that work…and even the Shs1 million is not given to intended beneficiaries.”

But in a rebuttal, Information and Communication Technology Minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, said Mr Ssemujju is not being realistic in his arguments. “When the President promised that he will start PDM, the question should be, did the PDM start? Yes, it is there and if people are stealing money on ground, you cannot blame it on the President because he has even been publicly addressing it, that people who are handling money should not misuse it and has directed security [agencies] to arrest them…,” he said.

Key Kampala issues

According to the NPHC report, Kampala has 2.5 daytime population, of which 1.79 million reside in the city. Of the 1.79 million, nearly 300,000 do not have a household. The report further indicates that 808,983 youth aged between 15 and 24 years are not in employment, education or training (NEET), which makes the unemployment population high. Only 9.4 million out of the 25.1 million Ugandans in the 14-64 years age working population are employed, and Kampala contributes 1.7 million of this employed number, according to the report. Of the 959,355 youth aged 18 years and above, the report indicates that 40 percent are married, another 34.6 percent are cohabiting, 22.8 percent are single, while the rest are undecided yet.

Mr Museveni starts his Kampala tour when the city has been turned into a construction area, with several roads being upgraded, rehabilitated, and reconstructed. There is also a problem of poor infrastructure, which escalates with massive flooding whenever it rains, bringing the city to its knees in 2023, prompted a group of activists to launch the #PortholeExhibition on the microblogging platform X, exposing the city’s dark underbelly, which prompted the authorities to start mild rehabilitation. Mr Museveni, on Monday, drove on a muddy, pothole-filled roads in Nateete and Nalukolongo, where he sympathised with locals and wondered how they move on such bad roads.

“Sorry for the bad roads [but you are partly to blame] because you voted for bad leaders from the Opposition. They don’t care, don’t demand, do their oversight role. For me, I had taken a long time without passing here, but the roads are too bad… I thought your roads are like those of [Kampala-Entebbe] Expressway, Northern Bypass,” he said. Despite the challenges, residents on different Kampala roads last week expressed happiness over the smooth nature of some of the once bumpy, pothole-riddled, and drainage-clogged city roads. The visible works progress on some roads like the 8th street, Luzira road, among others, that are giving way to smoother, more comfortable, and more beautiful motorways with clear walkways, mesmerised locals said is a beacon of hope.

These are part of the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP), whose progress, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials say, is significantly improving the city’s road network. The KCRRP project, worth $288m (about Shs1 trillion), is funded by the African Development Bank and African Development Fund, and implemented by KCCA. The project comprises six components, including the construction of 69.70km of roads with associated drainage works, improving 22 traffic junctions, 123km of non-motorised transport facilities, commercial vehicles parking places, bus depots, public toilets, and six markets on project roads for women vendors, installation of 1,600 energy-efficient streetlights, and tree planting.

Ms Sharifah Buzeki, the KCCA executive director, said: “There is visible improvement on various roads. We encouraged our contractors to expedite construction works, including working at night. We have intensified spot supervision and inspection of the roadworks even at night because some of them were telling us that they were working at night when they were not.” As part of the broader solution, the top officials of KCCA, this week, signed an agreement with UK-based global infrastructure firm COLAS to kick-start the Kampala City Roads and Bridges Upgrading Project (KCRBUP), a major infrastructure initiative that will rehabilitate and upgrade more than 118 roads across all five divisions of the city.

The project worth €250m (Shs1 trillion), fully funded by UK Export Finance (UKEF), will span four years and cover all five divisions of the capital city. Central Division leads with 54 roads, followed by Nakawa (27), Kawempe (15), Makindye (14), and Rubaga (8). The road overhaul will involve the construction of modern walkways, buried drainage systems, solar street lighting, and landscaping aimed at improving safety, easing traffic, and beautifying the city. The President is also touring a city whose outskirts are dominated by informal settlements, which are experiencing disproportionately poor access to essential services like sanitation, waste management, and security.

The NPHC report shows that 55 percent of households in Kampala live in tenements (muzigo). The country, in August last year, experienced a disaster when the Kitezi landfill collapsed and killed more than 30 people in Kampala, which led to the arrest of the former KCCA executive director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, and her deputy David Luyimbazi, who have since been committed to the High Court for trial. The city is still grappling with proper disposal of the 2,500 tonnes of garbage it generates daily.

Political hostility

The President is also touring a city whose political leadership has for a long time been dominated by the Opposition. “Your MPs are only caring about salaries, so what do you want me to do? I can come the way I have come and find issues and try to solve the problem, but you need someone near you, who is an MP, LC5, or mayor to ease service delivery,” he said. The current lack of coordination between KCCA and the central government, he noted, has led to inefficiencies. In the current term, the NRM lost all the Kampala MP seats to the National Unity Platform (NUP) party led by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine during the 2021 polls. The majority of the Cabinet ministers in Buganda also lost their seats in the same elections.

The NRM party also lost all the Kampala Divisions mayoral races to NUP except in Kampala Central, which was won by Salim Uhuru. Seasoned lawyer Mr Erias Lukwago also retained his Lord Mayor seat. Mr Museveni also lost the Kampala votes to Mr Kyagulanyi. Kyagulanyi also swept the entire Buganda region in the 2021 presidential election. The President’s tour also comes at a time when the city is suffering from air pollution, which threatens the lives of Kampala residents.

For instance, a recent study conducted by The Real Urban Emissions (TRUE) Initiative, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) found that heavy-duty vehicles are belching significantly more emissions than their light-duty counterparts. The study, which subjected 6,000 vehicles in the Ugandan capital to emission testing, found that the average age of these types of vehicles was 26 years. This is higher than that of minibuses (25 years), passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (19 years), as well as motorcycles (four years).



