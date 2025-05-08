Museveni, Lango pay tribute as Col Otoa is laid to rest

President Museveni and the people of Lango have mourned the passing of Col (Rtd) Tony Otoa, a respected elder, former soldier, and loyalist to the late President Milton Obote.

His final journey began on Wednesday, May 7, with an emotional sendoff at his ancestral home in Bar Oganda Village, Agweng Sub-county, Lira District. He died on April 28, 2025, at the age of 85.

Col Otoa served in the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) and played a significant role in supplying weapons to Obote’s forces during the battle against the National Resistance Army led by Yoweri Museveni. Despite his military background, he was remembered as a man of peace, integrity, and selflessness.

Monsignor Valente Innocent Opio, the Vicar General of Lira Catholic Diocese, told mourners that Col Otoa was a key supporter of peace initiatives, particularly during the GANAL provincial peace prayer weeks held at Lango College in Lira City. He recalled Otoa’s participation in the events, where he not only presented papers on peace but also played songs that promoted harmony and reconciliation.

Monsignor Opio emphasized that Otoa’s life reflected the spirit of peace, and he chose a reading from the Gospel of Matthew on the Beatitudes to honor him. He reminded mourners that greatness lies not in material wealth but in integrity, faithfulness, and the ability to uplift others. Col Otoa, he said, embodied these values fully.

Engineer Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, the Paramount Chief of Lango, used the occasion to urge unity among the Lango people. He called for an end to internal divisions over the leadership of the Lango Cultural Institution and encouraged cooperation moving forward.

In a message delivered by former Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, President Museveni described Col Otoa as a patriotic Ugandan who served with zeal, particularly during his time representing the Uganda People’s Defence Forces in the sixth Parliament. The President extended his condolences to the Lango Cultural Institution and the entire region, acknowledging Otoa’s lifelong commitment to public service and national unity.