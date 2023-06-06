Museveni lauds Catholic Church for job creation as UCTV launched

President Museveni has commended the Catholic Church in Uganda for prioritizing job creation initiatives for believers alongside spiritual nourishment.

According to Museveni, such programs are key towards the fulfillment of the government's core principle of wealth and job creation.

"I thank the church for encouraging believers to participate in income generating activities to sustain their households in addition to seeking the spiritual nourishment from the places of worship," Museveni said in a speech read by ICT minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi at the official launch of the Uganda Catholic Television (UCTV) at the Catholic secretariat in Nsambya.

He added: "All believers should take the example of Jesus Christ who besides praying, preaching and fasting, also earned his bread as a carpenter."

In the June 5 communication, Museveni noted that church initiatives like establishment of media platforms is proof that it is concerned about the welfare of the believers through improving their household income.

"We still have 39 per cent of the households engaged in subsistence farming and this is the major cause of poverty," he observed adding that: "Government will continue to ensure maintenance of peace and security and construction of the necessary infrastructure as a way of facilitating and attracting local and foreign investments to create jobs and incomes for Ugandans."

Dr Baryomunsi pledged government and personal commitment to ensure that all church projects freely thrive in the country.

"Some bishops were worried about the regulations and social terms on government's side but I assure them that there is no need to worry because government is a partner with the church," Dr Baryomunsi said as he also pledged a cash prize of Shs10m towards the activities of the television.

The chairman of the Uganda episcopal conference, Bishop Antony Zziwa said the television was a missing communication platform since the church is running a number of radio stations.

He also commended the Italian episcopal conference which extended financial support towards the procurement of some necessary studio equipment for the television.

"We also thank the dioceses and the corporate bodies that have responded to our appeal during the establishment of our TV station," Bishop Zziwa said at the event in Kampala on Monday.

"We shall be very pleased with government if they invite us and give us some favorable contracts with our television so that the government information can reach the people in Uganda and beyond," he added.

UCTV project coordinator Fr Phillip Odii said the television will be offering a blend of religious and secular programs guided by the Catholic values- to Uganda's population.

"The biggest population of our country are youths. We have tailored our programs to suit the young people. This will be both religious like daily masses and secular programs plus news bulletins," Fr Odii said.