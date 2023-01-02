Museveni lays out 2023 priorities

Countrymen and countrywomen, greetings from the government and the NRM party. Congratulations on completing 2022 and we wish you a prosperous 2023.

Tonight, I will speak about three issues: the high commodity prices and possible shortages (ebura) of those commodities; crime; and okukongora (idling around while others are working).

It is clear that the main driver of high commodity prices and shortages of some commodities, is the war in Ukraine and the sanctions that were put on Russian oil and other products by the Western countries. We have avoided taking sides in that conflict, because we think that it could have been avoided and we have told those involved our views in private. Consequently, we have avoided negotiating with the friendly Russia for cheaper oil like India has done because we are also friends with the USA and all the western countries. Instead, we are intensifying diplomatic contacts (quietly), to resolve the whole issue. In the meantime, we are handling the part of the problem that is easy for us to handle – the shortages.

The shortages were partly due to the poor rains of the past seasons (eshumi). That is why we resolved to intensify the use of irrigation so as to immunize our agriculture against the erraticness of the weather. We are also intensifying efforts to produce products like palm oil that is used in the manufacture of soap instead of importing it from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Therefore, while imported items may be scarce our own locally produced items will plenty. These are: bananas, cassava, millet, beans, maize, beef, milk, fish, eggs, chicken, etc. They may be expensive because of the petrol that is used to transport them; but they will be available. Even the prices of some of them remained stable during Christmas, take beef, for instance. The price remained stable.

This could be because of some element of speculation by some goods and service providers; they unnecessarily raise prices. When the consumers stay away on account of the high prices, they are, then, forced to lower the prices and still make profit. What does that mean? It means, they were just too greedy for super-profits and were taking advantage of the situation. They were profiteering.

That greed also distorts the picture of the struggle for lowering the costs of business and the cost of living. The Ugandans should remember that the problem is not only high commodity prices (obuseere) but possible shortages (ebura). Ebura will be defeated first.

Nevertheless, we are not just sitting and waiting for the global conflicts to calm down and bring down the price of fuel. We are working on plans to shift to electric buses, electric cars and electric piki pikis. The quickest move may be on Piki pikis. We have agreed with some investors, to take away the petrol/diesel ones and give the owners the electric ones.

How will the investors recover their money? By the Government licensing them to operate charging stations where the electric batteries are re-charged. This swap (okuhanisa), will save the piki piki operator 50 percent of the cost. As pointed out above, the shift in transport vehicles is not only in respect of piki pikis. It also involves the buses, cars, mini-buses, pick-ups, etc., manufactured by Kiira Motors and METU Katabaazi and others. In the meantime, without yet talking to our Russian friends, we are talking to other petrol refiners to sell us cheaper fuel – eliminating middlemen who add as much as $50 per tonne on the cost of fuel. Our own petroleum will start flowing in 2025.

Security

On the issue of crime, I want to assure Ugandans that there is no terrorist group or criminal group that can defy the combined strength of the UPDF, the Uganda Police, the intelligence services, the Ugandan Prison Services, the Ugandan Wildlife Authority and the popular vigilance of the people. In this year ending, you have heard what happened to the following groups of terrorists and criminals: The Ndugwa-Ssemakula groups that attacked Police Posts in the Mityana-Kiboga are – 23 of them are now in prison including their leader Ssemakula Ndugwa;

The ADF cell that attacked General Katumba when they killed his daughter and one other person; three of them were killed and nine are in prison;

Bijambiya attackers who killed 28 people in the Masaka area, 23 of them have all been arrested;

The group that entered Uganda, in the Ntoroko area from Congo and killed one bicyclelist they met on the December 11, 2022, 26 have been killed, 15 have been arrested and 22 weapons (SMGs and 2 light machine guns) have been captured; etc., etc.

I do not have time to give details of the operations that destroyed these groups. However, I will only briefly describe the group of Mao (real name Katende Moses), that attacked Busiika Police Post, killed two Police personnel and stole 2 guns. On July 9 , the CAO of Bukwo, Ogwang Charles, was ambushed and killed in the Matugga area by this group. On July 25 , panga wielding criminals, attacked a Police Check Point, where Policemen were obviously relaxed, near Kasana Luwero, killed two policemen and took their guns. On October 31, 2022 and on the 9th of December, criminals attacked Busiika Police Post and Kyabadaaza Police Station.

In those attacks, two police personnel and two civilians, were killed and some guns were taken. These criminals thought they were smart and unreachable. This is how they deceive themselves. However, as I told you in a recent television address, in a reasonably well organised system like Uganda, there is no way you can commit such crimes and you cannot leave clues.

Using the inevitable clues they left behind, the police arrested some people, which enabled the police to arrest another 50 associates of those criminals. Eventually, some more criminals were arrested and the evidence on them proved that the group that had been killing these people, was a group of seven ADF members, led by Mao whose real name is Katende Moses.

This group had even brought in a light machine gun (LMG-PK) from Congo, which they used in Kyabadaaza. Consequently, on December 18, the police attacked a hideout in Kito-Matugga, where Muwanguzi Abdul Shakur and Hajuuli Akimu were killed and 2 SMGs were recovered, including the one they robbed from Busiika Police Post.

The Police also found IEDs that they were planning to use against targets they would choose. The remnants of the group fled to Nyendo, in Kyalugo – Bugambira. On December 24 2022, Katende Moses, the group leader, was arrested and was found with one LMG(PK), 7 SMGs, 1 pistol, 2IEDs, etc.,etc. An iPad was also got from a lodge in Bwala. Mao gets orders from Suleiman, who gets orders from Amigo in Congo.

Apparently, the pressure on ADF in Congo is too much for them and these attacks in Uganda are to raise money for ADF in Congo and also, they, childishly, imagine, that these attacks will force us to withdraw from Congo.

Therefore, our strategy of destroying ADF in Congo and neutralising these scattered elements within Uganda is correct. Recently, we have seen another childish form of actions by the anti-NRM elements, which also shows their desperation. This is the cutting of the electricity pylons. The targeting of these pylons, is actually a compliment to the NRM. The parasites who fear Africa’s strength, cannot stand a successful African economy like Uganda.

Hence, attack the base of that success, that includes the massive electrification programme. Of course, this, again, shows the bankruptcy of these groups. How can anybody cut electricity pylons in Uganda and we fail to locate him or her? Stay tuned, you will soon hear interesting news on this. ...The NRM has repeatedly told you of the four sectors:

Commercial agriculture (crops, livestock, fisheries),Industry (manufacturing and mining), services and ICT.

We have repeatedly told you that if you want livelihood and prosperity, you must strive and find space in one of the four. Of course, there is a fifth sector, the Public Service, that accommodates 480,000 persons from a population of 43 million People.

It is not correct for many people to have hope in finding livelihood and prosperity in the Public Service. It is wrong and dangerous. It is wrong because those jobs are not enough. It is dangerous because most of the Public Service jobs do not directly add to the wealth of the Country and yet they take money (salaries).





Wealth creation

Some public service jobs, yes, contribute to wealth creation. Take the security providers (e.g. army, police, etc.), for instance. Without them, wealth creation is impossible. Some of the scientific cadres (doctors, engineers, vets, etc.), add to wealth creating by supporting our health and giving scientific support to the efforts of the Wealth creators. Some of the social-scientists, if they have the right orientation, also contribute to wealth creation.

This category includes economists, a minimum of administrators, etc. However, the pressure to create too many administrative units e.g. municipalities, endless list of new districts, sub-counties, etc., is wrong once you have addressed the problem of sub-colonialism that we inherited from the imperialist (some groups using Local Government Units to oppress People like the Baruuri, Banyala, Banyaruguru, etc.).

Therefore, not to lose this historical moment, we must emphasise the four sectors of wealth creation: commercial agriculture, industry (manufacturing); Services, and ICT. Within the four sectors, we should clearly distinguish the differences between emirimo (work) and emizaano (sports, playing), between okukora (work) and okutarama (trans-night) or ebinyumo (merry-making). With the growth of modern economies, activities like music and sports, have shifted from just being amusements and hobbies, to work for the actors (some of the musicians and some of the sportsmen). These earn from those jobs. How about the fans? How much of their time do they spend on watching these actors? When do they have time to spend in their gardens, factories, clinics, etc. Is gambling (zaara), a job? When we were young, we used to do the game of zaara with split beans – four of them. If they all faced down, that was 10 heifers (enyana) for you; if they all faced up, that was eight heifers (enyana for you), if two faced up and two down, you had two enyana; outside those 3, if I remember correctly, you lose.

This was a game (omuzaano), not a job (omurimo). Even in Ludo, in Mbarara High School, we would play that game. Can you make that game and other forms of gambling, jobs? Moreover, if the musicians and sportsmen and churchmen are making a living through those services, how about the fans and the followers? Should they forget their own mirimo (crops, livestock, factory work, clinics, etc.) and spend all their time in concerts, churches, etc.?

The only time, I have entered a court of law, was 1956, when, being attracted by a game of football, I joined the other boys (near Kame’s Kraal) for a moment of enjoying the sport as a player (because I was a good footballer), only to discover that the cattle I was herding had descended on a Mwanainchis luscious millet garden. Running at full-speed, I tried to save whatever was remaining of the millet. It was, however, too late. I had committed the offence of okwonesa. Lawyers, please, translate that for me in English and legal jargon. For lay understanding, it means one’s livestock eating the crop of another citizen.

This temporary attraction to village football, qualified me to appear before the Parish Court at Kikoni, under a mutooma tree – omutuba – ficus nantelensis – in Mzee Katojo’s rutookye (banana plantation). I was, then, coached, I do not remember by who, to say: “omushaango ningwikyiriiza” – I plead guilty to the charge – and that by so doing, it will be better for everybody. I think Mzee Kaguta had to pay the millet owner some enkaitsi (compensation). Or was he forgiven in the interests of village solidarity? Hence, Bazukulu: there is time for everything”. It goes, in the Book of Ecclesiastes, Chapter 3:1-8 .

In Katakwi yesterday, I told all present and not present, about the repeated position of the NRM regarding Development and Wealth – Entunguuka and obugaiga. Entunguuka (Schools, health centres, roads, etc.), belongs to all of us – wealth creators and parasites. Wealth, however, belongs to the individual proprietor and respective house-holds. It is your wealth that will help you solve your personal needs of: food, shelter, clothing, mode of transport etc.

Even if the government builds a good tarmac road near your house, we cannot also feed you and your family, we cannot clothe you etc. Even for the development to be sustained, the wealth of the homes and individuals must grow. Why? When I have wealth in my home, eg milk, bananas, etc., I, first of all, supply those items to Ugandans for their use and some are exported.