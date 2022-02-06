Museveni lifts curfew on Boda Bodas

President Yoweri Museveni speaks during the 41st Tarehe Sita anniversary celebrations in Mbale on Sunday. He lifted curfew on boda bodas. Photo | PPU

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • He revealed that the government plans to introduce digital monitors as one of the ways of ending crimes committed by some elements in the Boda Boda sector.

President Yoweri Museveni has lifted curfew restrictions on Boda Bodas, starting Monday.

