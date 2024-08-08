Museveni meets Bazilio Okello’s family

President Museveni yesterday met the family of the late Bazilio Olara-Okello, a significant figure in Uganda’s military history at State House, Entebbe.

The family was led by Mr Dan Kidega, the former Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly.

Bazilio Olara-Okello (1929 –January 9, 1990) was a Ugandan military officer and one of the commanders of the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) that together with the Tanzanian army overthrew president Idi Amin in 1979.

Bazilio Okello

During the meeting, President Museveni reminisced about his encounters with Olara-Okello and other prominent figures from that era, including Tito Okello, as he reflected on his experiences in Tanzania in 1972 and the military operations that shaped Uganda’s destiny.

The President also expressed his commitment to supporting Olara-Okello’s family.

Ms Paula Ataro Olara (right), the widow, her children and family members during a meeting with President Museveni at State House Entebbe.

Ms Florence Apoko Olara, Olara-Okello’s daughter, thanked the government and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for their support during her father’s burial.

She acknowledged the honour and assistance provided by the UPDF, which helped to cover significant costs and ensured a dignified farewell.

“We thank you for the help you offered to our mother and the Acholi people when our father’s body was returned. The UPDF received us with honour at the airport and provided a respectable burial,” Ms Apoko said.

Ms Paula Ataro Olara, the widow of the late Olara-Okello, also expressed her gratitude for President Museveni’s continued support. Ms Olara said the President’s support reflects his dedication to honouring the country’s history and those who have contributed to its freedom.

Lt Gen Bazilio Okello Olara’s house in Lamwo. PHOTO BY DAN MICHAEL KOMAKECH

She also invited him to visit their home next year as they plan to honour her late husband’s legacy.

In response, President Museveni promised further assistance to Olara-Okello’s family, ensuring their wellbeing and honouring the legacy of a man who played a pivotal role in Uganda’s liberation struggle.