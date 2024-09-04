Museveni meets MPs over agencies merger

President Museveni yesterday met with Members of Parliament from the Parliamentary Committees on National Economy, Agriculture, and Finance at State House in Entebbe to seek their final views on the government’s proposed merger of certain agencies, including some that Parliament had previously saved from consolidation.

While some agencies have already been merged with their respective ministries to prevent duplication, Parliament spared key entities such as the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads), and the Cotton Development Organisation, which were to be integrated into the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries.

Parliament's reasoning for blocking these mergers was based on the critical role these agencies play in generating both domestic and foreign revenue, asserting that their mandates do not overlap with those of their parent ministries.

Additionally, it was argued that sectors like coffee, cotton, and dairy products require specialised agencies to monitor production and enforce quality standards for export.

According to sources who preferred anonymity, the final decision on whether or not to merge these four institutions is still pending.

"President Museveni wants these agencies merged, and we are quite sure that a final resolution will be communicated after the meeting. He wants to understand the importance of retaining the agencies as autonomous bodies," one source said.

The President's meeting followed a resolution made during a National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs Caucus in Entebbe in early August. At that time, the President allowed MPs more time to conduct further research on why these institutions should remain autonomous.

Under the proposed government merger, UCDA would be integrated into the Ministry of Agriculture as a department, while UNRA, if merged, would be transferred to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Some MPs, speaking to the Daily Monitor just before leaving for State House, expressed their determination to defend their stance against the mergers.

Mr Basil Bataringaya, the MP for Kashari North, highlighted the success of UCDA in improving coffee standards, saying: "UCDA has done a commendable job in improving coffee standards."

Ms Margaret Lamwaka, the MP for Chua East in Kitgum, added: "Ugandans have been mobilised to grow coffee, where UCDA has played a pivotal role. The now vibrant body might be overshadowed in the merger."

Kimaanya-Kabonera MP Abed Bwanika warned that merging UCDA could lead to a loss of both local and international markets, as the agency is internationally accredited to ensure quality and regulation.

"Countries like Kenya and Ethiopia, which merged similar agencies, had to reverse their decisions," he said.