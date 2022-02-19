Museveni meets new Orthodox archbishop, promises support

President Museveni has reiterated his commitment to support the developmental and humanitarian efforts of the Orthodox Church in Uganda. PHOTOS/ PPU/ EVE MUGANGA

By  Eve Muganga  &  U R N

What you need to know:

  • The President promised to mobilise more resources from his Orthodox friends in countries like Russia and Egypt, to boost the ongoing projects like the construction of the Uganda Orthodox Cathedral at Lubya Hill, in Rubaga Division in Kampala. In May 2019, President Museveni donated Shs300 million towards the same project.

President Museveni has reiterated his commitment to support the developmental and humanitarian efforts of the Orthodox Church in Uganda.

