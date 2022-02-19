Museveni meets new Orthodox archbishop, promises support

President Museveni has reiterated his commitment to support the developmental and humanitarian efforts of the Orthodox Church in Uganda.

The president was Friday meeting a 22-member delegation of the Uganda Orthodox Church at State House Entebbe where he welcomed Metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi, the new Archbishop of the Metropolis of Kampala. Muzeeyi was recently appointed to replace Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga who passed away in September 2021.

Metropolitan Jeronymos was introduced by Metropolitan Tillyrides Andreas Makarios, the Archbishop of Nairobi and Representative of the Patriarch of Alexandria who replaced Lwanga in an acting capacity until Muzeeyi was appointed. Makarios urged President Museveni to support the new Archbishop as he supported his predecessor.

"Today I have the joy on behalf of our Pope and Patriarch, to present to you the new Metropolitan of Kampala and all Uganda. He is an outstanding theologian and an accomplished Canonist of the Church. I am confident that with your support and that of the Orthodox fraternity of Uganda, His Eminence Jeronymos has the potential to steer his church to greater spiritual heights," Metropolitan Makarios said.

He expressed gratitude for the reception and assistance accorded to him when he was sent as the caretaker of the archdiocese of Kampala following the repose of Lwanga and the generous hospitality during the visit of the Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodore II. On his part, Muzeeyi thanked the President for his support to the Orthodox Church and its previous leaders and pledged to work with his government.

"As we assume the leadership of Uganda Orthodox Church, we commit to support and work with you and your government to improve the quality of life of all Ugandans and to support you in all your development programs for the betterment of our Uganda as a country. We shall continue to pray for your good health and long life so that as a country we continue to reap the fruits of your good leadership," Jeronymos Muzeeyi said.

Mr Museveni welcomed the new Bishop and pledged full support.

"I am very happy to meet you and definitely, we shall support you," Museveni said.

The president promised to mobilise more resources from his Orthodox friends in countries like Russia and Egypt, to boost the ongoing projects like the construction of the Uganda Orthodox Cathedral at Lubya Hill, in Rubaga Division in Kampala. In May 2019, President Museveni donated Shs300 million towards the same project.

He also asked the Orthodox Church to identify Orthodox founded education institutions like primary schools, secondary and technical institutions, especially in areas where the government has no school so that they can be supported as requested by the head of development commission and head of the laity in Uganda Orthodox Church Theodore Ssekikubo.

The meeting was also attended by Metropolitan Innocentios Byakatonda, the Archbishop of Burundi and Rwanda, Bishop Silvestros Kisitu of the new Diocese of Jinja and Bishop Nektarios Kabuye new Bishop of Gulu among others. The installation ceremony of Muzeeyi is expected to take place this Sunday, February 20, 2022, at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral, Namungoona, in Rubaga Division.

Muzeeyi was born on March 18, 1962, in Bulopa, Kamuli District, into an Orthodox family of Augustinos Kakombe and Agnes Biribawa. He is the firstborn among the four children of the couple.

“It’s a great joy to represent this historic time here in Uganda to head the enthronement of his Eminence metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi. As you know for few months since the death of metropolitan Jonah Lwanga, I have been the caretaker of the archdiocese of Kampala and it is with a lot of joy that I have come here in Uganda because it’s the place which brings to me all memories,” said Archbishop Makarios.

He added: “This historic event will take place on Sunday and it will bring a message to the people of Uganda to be united and to obey the rules of the country and at the same time to bring unity and peace among the orthodox people in Uganda because we ourselves are a blessing to everybody.”

