Museveni meets UN Congo envoy

President Museveni yesterday held a meeting with Ms Bintou Keita, the special representative of the United Nations Secretary general in the DR Congo and head of MONUSCO (United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DR Congo) , at State House, Entebbe.

The President and Ms Keita discussed matters pertaining to the security situation in the region one year after a similar meeting in which the envoy had assured Mr Museveni of the UN’s new approach to address the peace process in the DR Congo that involved community policing and a contingency of a UN force comprising 50 percent of African troops.

This followed conflicts that had displaced thousands of people in the eastern DR Congo.

Ms Keita briefed the President about the situation in DR Congo, among other things.

MONUSCO was created in 1999 following the signing of the Lusaka Ceasefire Agreement in July 1999 between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and five regional States (Angola, Namibia, Rwanda, Uganda and Zimbabwe).

It was initially formed to plan for the observation of the ceasefire and disengagement of forces that participated in the Second Congo War and maintain liaison with all parties to the ceasefire agreement.

Later in a series of resolutions, the Council expanded its mandate to the supervision of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and assigned multiple related additional tasks.