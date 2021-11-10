Museveni meets US  billionaires, discuss ADF

President Museveni has said Uganda can work with the DR Congo to defeat the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists wrecking havoc in the neighbouring country.

The President was yesterday meeting a USA delegation led by Howard G. Buffet, the CEO of Buffet Foundation at State House Entebbe.

Mr Buffet is a philanthropist and conservationist, also the son of United States billionaire investor Warren Buffett and Shannon Sedgewick Davis, the CEO of Bridgeway Foundation, a Philanthropic organisation dedicated to ending and preventing mass atrocities around the world.

While briefing his guests about the security situation in the region, President Museveni said the peace and security witnessed in Uganda was due to good a good ideology.

“The work that you see in Uganda is due to a correct ideology. We are patriotic because we believe in interests rather than identity. The problem in Somalia for example is both tribal and clan based while the leadership in D.R. Congo has had an ideological vacuum,” he said.

The Bridgeway Foundation and the Buffet Foundation are involved in peace and security in the Great Lakes Region. Their current focus is the restoration of security in the DR Congo.

The CEO of Howard G. Buffet Foundation, a close friend of President Museveni, was pleased to note that the President was showing good leadership in the region.

Howard Buffet who said he was here to pay a courtesy call on Mr Museveni said the President’s Ankole cattle caused “chaos” in Texas!

“People in Texas brag about cattle, they were in awe when they saw your cows,” Buffet who visited President Museveni’s Kisozi ranch in 2019 said.