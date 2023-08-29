Museveni meets Yoruba king in Ntungamo

President Museveni has held talks with a delegation from the Yoruba Kingdom in Nigeria.

The discussions took place in Ntungamo District yesterday.

During the meeting, the head of State informed King Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his team that traditional leaders should work towards uniting their people rather than dividing them.

He further informed them that kingdoms should always embrace the right ideology of interest and do away with identity, explaining that the former helps the people to work together to solve problems.

“Our party started as a student movement in the 1960s. When you were having chaos in Nigeria, the same thing was happening here. We were having the same problem of sectarianism because people were emphasising identity, this tribe, that tribe, and this religion and that religion, so we are different,” the President said.

“Some people say that they are different, but are your problems different? Do you have Igbo hunger or Hausa hunger? If hunger is hunger for all of you, why do you not talk about your needs? If your needs are the same, why don’t you talk about how to deal with your similar needs?” he wondered.

Mr Museveni also underscored the importance of interest, saying it promotes prosperity among communities.

On his part, King Ogunwusi thanked the President for his able and visionary leadership and pledged that his kingdom would work with Uganda for the better of their people.