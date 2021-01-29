Museveni mobiliser’s car set on fire in Nwoya

By Denis Omony More by this Author

Police in Nwoya District are investigating the torching of a vehicle belonging to President Museveni’s mobiliser at Ayago Bridge, Anaka Sub-county in Nwoya District last week.

The Nissan pick-up truck of Mr Charles Owachgiu was carrying Mr Museveni’s campaign posters.

Mr Owachgiu said unknown people ambushed him on his way from Migyera in Nakasongola District to Ayago Bridge in Nwoya.

He said a man with an AK-47 rifle pulled him out of the car and dragged him inside Murchison Falls National Park for a distance of about 10 metres before demanding money.

“When I delayed to respond, they chopped off my left hand finger and went to where I had parked my car, picked Shs1 million before setting it on fire,’’ he said.

Mr Owachigu was rescued by a good samaritan at about 6:30am, who took him to Angal hospital in Nebbi District.

Advertisement

Mr Kenneth Agaba, the officer-in charge of Nwoya Central Police Station, said a case of aggravated robbery was registered at Pakwach Police Station.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Regional police spokesperson, said they have started reviewing the CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com