Museveni mourns former MP Arinda 

Mr Thomas Tayebwa, the government chief whip, represented the president at the burial of Arinda.  Photo | Milton Bandiho 

By  Milton Bandiho

What you need to know:

  • Arinda who served in the 10th Parliament lost the battle to COVID-19 on Sunday evening and was laid to rest Thursday at his home in Kasheshe, Kyeizooba Sub County in Bushenyi District.

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed great sadness over the death of the former MP for Bushenyi-Ishaka municipality, Gordon Arinda alias CowBoy.

