Museveni mourns former MP Arinda 

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed great sadness over the death of the former MP for Bushenyi-Ishaka municipality, Gordon Arinda alias CowBoy.

In a condolence message read to the mourners by the Government Chief Whip, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, the president described Arinda as a committed and patriotic leader who worked tirelessly for the betterment of the people of not only Bushenyi-Ishaka municipality but Uganda at large.

"The NRM party has lost a committed and patriotic mobiliser, and a leader whose tireless efforts helped to deepen the roots of our historical mission to transform Ugandans not only in Bushenyi-Ishaka municipality but the country at large,” he said.

Arinda who served in the 10th Parliament lost the battle to COVID-19 on Sunday evening and was laid to rest Thursday at his home in Kasheshe, Kyeizooba Sub County in Bushenyi District.

"Whenever I could meet with Arinda, he could ask for things that would benefit the community, not personal things. The NRM party has lost a real cadre," Mr Museveni who contributed Shs10m to help in the burial, said.

Ms Nathalie Jonkergouw Arinda, the widow, describes her late husband as a family man who always created time for them despite his busy schedules.

"I want to assure you that the kids will keep good memories and one by one we will protect them as most valuable treasures," Ms Nathelie, who is out of the country, said via Zoom.

The Bishop of West Ankole Diocese Johnson Twinomujuni said that people should not be deceived because life can be short saying that people must stay prepared.

"Arinda was a special person with special attributes. He established himself as a self-made leader. We must emulate him and learn good things from him, this way we will keep his legacy," the bishop said.