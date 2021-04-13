Museveni mourns Prince Philip

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

President Museveni has mourned the passing on of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg and husband of the Queen of England, Elizabeth II.

Prince Philip, 99, died on April 9.

“The people of Uganda, Janet and myself, were shocked to learn of the death of your dear husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, a few months short of his 100th birthday,” President Museveni said.

Uganda is one of the former colonies of Great Britain. The two countries have had a cordial relationship.

“People of Uganda like myself and others, who were here in 1954, remember your visit with the Duke of Edinburgh to Uganda to commission the Owen Falls dam across the Nile and also in 2007 for the Heads of Government Meeting of the Commonwealth,” he said.

“As freedom lovers and fighters, we also salute his personal contribution to peace as a naval officer in the second World War,” he said.

The President joins various heads of state who paid tribute to the monarch.

The ceremonial royal funeral will be held at St George’s Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, at 15:00 BST on Saturday, April 17 and he will be buried on the same day.

