Museveni must answer for November 2020 riots, says Bobi Wine

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, has made an impassioned appeal to relatives of the victims of the November 18, 2020 riots to direct their blame at President Museveni, rather than him.

This heartfelt call was made during the commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the riots, which resulted in the devastating loss of over 50 lives and left many others injured.

"We have gathered here today to tell Gen. Museveni that we shall not stop. We are not going to give up. We are going to fight on until the cause for which these people died is realised," Bobi Wine declared, his voice filled with conviction. He emphasised that the NUP would continue fighting tirelessly for justice and ensuring accountability for the lives lost, echoing the sentiments of the grieving families.

During the poignant commemoration, survivors of the riots shared their harrowing experiences, painting a vivid picture of the chaos and devastation that unfolded.

Ms Yasiin Zubeda, who lost her leg, recounted being shot twice in her left leg. Due to delayed medical attention, her leg couldn't be saved, and her life was forever altered.

Bashir Mugule shared his story of losing an eye, while Abu Kiyaka recounted being shot in the head and falling into a coma, miraculously surviving the ordeal.

Rev. Fr. Angelo Okwairoth led the prayers, praising the NUP's unity and calling for peace. The event brought together NUP leaders, survivors, families of victims, and supporters from across the country, united in their quest for justice and accountability.

Ms. Hajjara Nakitto, mother of Amos Ssegawa, who was killed near the Cornerstone building, demanded justice, her voice cracking with emotion. "I will continue to support NUP because it has been there for us through the pain we are going through. Let the government be held accountable for the pain we have in our hearts." Her words resonated deeply with the gathering, a testament to the unwavering resolve of those seeking justice.

The NUP provided food relief, including matooke and rice, to relatives of victims and those still imprisoned. This heartfelt gesture aimed to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the riots, demonstrating the party's commitment to supporting those in need.

Relatives of the victims have been seeking justice for three years, with some expressing frustration that President Museveni's promises to hold accountable those responsible and provide compensation have remained unfulfilled. The NUP's unwavering dedication to their cause has given them hope, and they vow to continue fighting alongside the party until justice is served.