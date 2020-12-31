Museveni narrates how former boxing champion Zebra was killed

By Job Bwire More by this Author

President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday said he is investigating circumstances under which former national boxing champion Zebra Ssenyange alias Mando was shot and killed by soldiers he deployed to hunt for people being used by the opposition politicians to cause havoc in Kampala and other surrounding areas.

In his televised New Year message, president Museveni on Thursday evening said he had deployed in Kampala- highly trained soldiers who were fighting ADF at the DR Congo border and Al-shabab in Somalia.

“This is because of the weakness of police. These units started operating around Kampala and other areas. They were able to deal with some hard core criminals who had turned some parts of Kampala a no-go area. On December 24, the same unit operated around Nakivubo channel who which had become a no go area for police. These are operations against people who are misled by corrupt, weak police and violent politicians,” mr museveni said.

Below is museveni’s account of how the boxer was killed;

"Zebra was training boxers who then would be used by some people to attack civilians.

Later on when I inquired, I was told that Zebra was doing a great job (mobilizing for NRM in Kawempe). I, however, got some information on how some of the people he trained were being used to cause havoc.

Advertisement

The security people had gone to take in Zebra and do some inquiry. Unfortunately when they got to the house at around 12am they knocked and they wanted people inside to open for them but people did not open. The wife later opened.

According to the wife, Zebra was in the sitting room but instead of opening he went outside through the back door. She (wife) opened for the soldiers. They entered but Zebra had gone. Apparently he climbed over the fence and went somewhere, a distance away from his house. The wife and the son cooperated with the security. After climbing over the fence, Zebra bumped into another security team. He tried to fight them and that is how they shot him twice. That’s where there is a controversy I do not get well.

The soldiers involved say when they stopped him he refused to stop. That’s how he was shot twice and died. The security officers informed me when they heard I had started involving myself.

This is all due to the reckless conduct of some opposition leaders. Everywhere I go, I’m told these people are threatening civilians.

I talked to deceased Zebra Ssenyange's wife and son. I am very sorry about this. I am going to investigate this,” President Museveni concluded on the matter.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com