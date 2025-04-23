Museveni never abandoned Maj Kazoora, says widow

The widow of Major Rt John Kazoora said President Museveni always lent her husband during times of trouble despite both having differences that led them to fall out politically.

Rushenyi County Member of Parliament Naome Kabasharira, who is the widow of Maj Kazoora, said whenever Mr Museveni heard that Maj Kazoora was struggling with medical bills, he would help out.

“You know John has been stubborn even in politics. But His Excellency the President can never forget those people who fought with him in the bush," Ms Kabasharira remarked at the funeral service at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala City yesterday.

"Whether what or what, when someone, maybe, is sick, he will come in. He learnt of it, he also sent money through Muhinda,” she further recalled an incident in early 2000.

Maj Kazoora died on Sunday after struggling with diabetes for 23 years.

Maj Kazoora, who fought alongside Mr Museveni to capture power in 1986, had fallen out with the ruling government. In 2000, he accused Mr Museveni of dictatorship before joining Dr Kizza Besigye under a new formation dubbed the Reform Agenda.

Dr Besigye contested against Mr Museveni for presidency under the Reform Agenda flag. Four years later, the Reform Agenda formed a new party, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

The 2001 general elections were marked with violence and cases of vote rigging against the opposition, in which Maj Kazoora was a top leader.

Maj Kazoora also wrote a book titled: Betrayed by my leader, in which he said he fell out with Mr Museveni in the late 1990s because of his dictatorial tendencies.

But Ms Kabasharira, who has been with Maj Kazoora as far as the Sixth Parliament (between 1996 and 2001), yesterday painted a picture of Mr Museveni, who doesn’t forget his comrades during trying moments.

“I tell you, these people can have differences, but when it comes to anything that touches any of these people who went to the bush, His Excellency the President will not sit back and he wouldn’t sit back on John,” Ms Kabasharira said.

She was referring to a second incident when they were short of funds to treat Maj Kazoora while he was undergoing treatment in Turkey in 2023. She said she wrote to the President and was offered a substantial amount of money for the treatment of her husband.

She said Mr Museveni also called her after the death of Maj Kazoora and offered his condolences, and that of his wife, Janet Museveni. Mr Museveni sent Shs10m to the family to help them with the burial.

Ms Kabasharira also praised the UPDF and Parliament for their contributions when her husband was sick.

Maj Kazoora's casket was carried by Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers at the rank of major.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, who represented Mr Museveni, said Maj Kazoora was a unifier, but he often shared his criticism when he saw things taking the wrong direction.

“It is a lesson to us that comrades stand by each other. Yesterday, I shared my journey on how I participated in the FDC and later on moved on to another chapter. None of these senior people judged me. None. Even take it further, Uncle John called me and said, ‘Tayebwa, what has happened?’” Mr Tayebwa said.

Mr Tayebwa said he reminded him that in 2015, he printed his campaign poster and also printed one for his wife, a member of NRM.

“You (Maj Kazoora) carried posters of FDC, which belonged to you, and posters of NRM, which belonged to Naome. So what is wrong? It is about the country. It is the destination that we are looking at. Some might pass via NRM and FDC. Others might pass via NUP, what is critical is the country.

The prize is Uganda,” he said.

Maj Gen Sabiti Muzeeyi, a family member, said Maj Kazoora’s life was marked by unwavering patriotism.

“Today, we are deeply honoured to have such people who were able, under the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni, to contribute to the liberation of this country from the dangers this country was facing,” Gen Muzeeyi said.

In this file photo, Maj John Kazoora and Ms Anne Mugisha arrive for a press conference on June 14, 2011, in Najjanankumbi, Kampala. PHOTO/FILE

Maj Kazoora’s surviving children described him as a patriot who dedicated most of his time to his country, but also spared time to be with them at home.

The Assistant Bishop of Kampala Diocese, Bishop Hannington Mutebi, said Maj Kazoora was difficult to change once he knew that what he was doing was right.

“John lived a life that stood for truth. He lived a life that he refused to be bought. He lived that life that challenged powers because he feared God more than he feared people,” Bishop Mutebi said.

Maj Kazoora will be buried in Rutooma, Kashari County, Mbarara District on Wednesday.

