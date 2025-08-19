Museveni opts for new cattle restocking plan in Teso

President Museveni has stopped the cattle compensation programme in Teso Sub-region, opting instead for a comprehensive rehabilitation and restocking strategy aimed at long-term recovery.

While addressing political, religious, and cultural leaders from Teso at Soroti University on Friday last week, President Museveni said the compensation programme had disproportionately benefited a minority at the expense of the wider community.

He criticised the process led by the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General’s office saying it is flawed and opaque. The President said the programme has been riddled by irregularities, adding that the list of beneficiaries is unclear.

Mr Museveni explained that he favours restocking over compensation because it provides broader and more sustainable benefits. He highlighted the challenge of inflated claims, where individuals exaggerate the number of cattle lost during previous insurgencies.

“Our original plan was rehabilitation and restocking to rebuild our communities. So far, Shs159b has been paid to 11,056 individual claimants,” President Museveni said.

He added that the government’s projection showed 159,000 households could have benefited if the money had been distributed at a flat rate of Shs1m per cow. Alternatively, distributing two cows per household would have benefited over 80,000 families.

Food security and household income

President Museveni emphasised that promoting a cattle-based economy would ensure food security and boost household income through farming, milk, and beef production, for both subsistence and commercial use.

He also dismissed the notion of war-related compensation, clarifying that the government will only restock lost livestock but will not compensate for war-related damages or losses.

“War is chaos,like an earthquake or other natural disaster. There is no provision in Uganda or internationally for compensating war victims,” Museveni stated.

His visit to Teso follows a growing protest movement under the slogan “No Cow, No Vote,” with some leaders and claimants reportedly aligning with the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

President Museveni noted that Uganda’s turbulent history, marked by identity-based politics and conflict, had resulted in widespread loss of lives and destruction of property.

The Deputy Attorney General, Mr Jackson Karugaba Kafuuzi, acknowledged the programme faced data verification challenges, including invalid account details, dormant accounts, and mismatched or duplicated information.

“Some payments have bounced due to invalid account details, inactive accounts, and data discrepancies, including similar numbers and conflicting claimants,” Mr Kafuuzi said.

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, who is also the Woman MP for Katakwi District, welcomed the President’s new direction, describing it as a timely intervention for livelihood improvement.

“Our presence here today underscores a commitment to achieving Uganda’s development goals and eradicating poverty in this region,” Ms Alupo said. She emphasised that a holistic approach would promote equitable growth across Teso.

Background

Teso is one of three regions, alongside Acholi and Lango, that were earmarked to benefit from the cattle compensation programme launched in March 2022 at Soroti University.

The government initially allocated Shs200b to cover claimants across the three regions. Of this, Teso received Shs55.9b for 11,056 claimants; Lango received Shs48.7b for 12,389 claimants; and Acholi received Shs43.6b for 4,836 claimants.