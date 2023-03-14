Museveni orders criminal inquiry into iron sheet saga

A multi-agency team has started criminal investigations on the orders of President Museveni into circumstances under which ministers acquired iron sheets meant for beneficiaries in Karamoja sub-region.

Findings of the investigation, to be done by investigators from police, State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), could lead to the prosecution of culprits.

“We expect this team to expand on the preliminary inquiries that have so far been conducted and also further liaise with sister agencies like the Office of the Inspectorate of Government, and even the parliamentary team that is investigating the same,” Police Spokesman Fred Enanga said yesterday.

Genesis of scandal

State House investigators last month uncovered the alleged diversion of the iron sheets and other relief items meant for Karamoja, leading to the arrest of some members of the family of line minister Mary Goretti Kitutu.

Documents seen by this newspaper show that the iron sheets were shared and removed from the stores of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), where the Karamoja ministry is domiciled, based on verbal communication and instructions via WhatsApp, a social media platform, contrary to public service standing orders.

The OPM senior inventory management officer in a written explanation to the Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi, regretted the error of judgment, which led investigators to aides to ministers and other political notables picking hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of iron sheets meant for Karamoja from the government stores for discretionary distribution.

A number of Cabinet ministers, among them First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, have publicly acknowledged receiving the roofing materials but said they never asked for them.

State minister for Planning at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, recently removed pre-painted iron sheets off an animal shed on his farm, calling them “evil” since they were meant for Karamojongs. He later told his constituents that he was not a thief because he did not breach the stores to take out the iron sheets.

Questions about the irregular distribution of the relief items put minister Kitutu and her junior Agnes Nanduttu, both recipients, into the eye of a storm as Parliament began an inquest. During the inquest, the Karamoja Parliamentary Group demanded the duo should resign.

Whereas Ms Kitutu apologised to Ugandans and the President for lack of good judgment as a result of lack of proper guidance, she proclaimed her steadfast commitment to serve Karamoja, an area lawmaker from the sub-region said she was unwelcome.

ALSO READ: Cabinet discusses iron sheets scandal

Sources said the scandal dominated Cabinet discussions last Monday, with President Museveni demanding answers. A number of ministers and technocrats in OPM have since recorded statements with State House investigators.

Mr Enanga said the president has now ordered the consolidation of the ongoing inquiries into a criminal investigation.

“We are going to interact with all concerned personalities to ensure an expeditious investigation and now that we have a taskforce in place, we shall be giving progressive updates to members of the public as we proceed,” he said.