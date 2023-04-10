Museveni orders Mabira probe after Monitor exposé

President Museveni has ordered the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) to investigate the individuals behind the wanton destruction of Mabira Central Forest Reserve following a Monitor exposé.

Ms Mariam Natasha, the spokesperson of SHACU, confirmed the directive and said some of the suspects have already been arrested.

“It is true the President ordered us to investigate the matter and find facts on who the degraders are and why the responsible authorities haven’t done anything about it,” Ms Natasha said in a telephone interview at the weekend.

She said the SHACU team was on the ground since last Tuesday following various media reports on the continued degradation of Mabira Forest Reserve.

Ms Natasha said during their week-long on-spot investigations inside the forest last week, the team found temporary shelters and stores and recovered 256 pieces of timber and 28 hand saws among other exhibits.

“Some suspects were arrested and investigations are still ongoing to bring to book the culprits,” Ms Natasha said.

The Presidential directive followed this publication’s exposé in which National Forest Authority (NFA) staff were accused of conniving with some district councillors in Najjembe Division, Lugazi Municipality, Buikwe District to destroy the forest.

The Monitor uncovered several illegal routes created on both sides of the Kampala-Jinja highway that lead into the forest.

Attempts by the reporter to follow one of the routes led him to a pile of trees located between 20 meters and 40 metres from the highway, a distance which sources say is for easy accessibility by the trucks at night and boda boda riders during daytime.

“The councillors use the locals who go into the forest, cut down the trees, and load them onto trucks, while others use motorcycles to transport them as small pieces where they are sold to schools and roadside vendors as firewood at Shs350,000 for small trucks and between Shs800,000 and Shs1m for bigger trucks,” a source said.

Adding: “Even if Police impound a truck carrying trees from the forest, it is released unconditionally on ‘orders from above’. You will never miss seeing boda boda riders carrying firewood or logs on the highway destined for Nakibizzi-Mbiko.”

Ssezibwa Regional Police spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, said during their joint operation with the SHACU team in Mabira, they arrested a key suspect and that ‘‘all people involved are going to be arrested.

Mr Achilles Byaruhanga, the executive director of Nature Uganda, said the country cannot afford to lose Mabira Forest because of its importance.

“Initially, we were blaming the surrounding communities but the main culprits could be staff of NFA who connived with some politicians and business people,” he said.

In 2019, NFA recovered 40 hectares (124 acres) of Mabira Forest that Mehta Group of Companies, the parent company of Sugar Corporation of Uganda Ltd, had turned into a sugar plantation.

Mabira forest cover

The National Forest Authority has full management over Mabira Forest, which covers 306 square kilometres ( about 30,000 hectares or 74,000 acres.