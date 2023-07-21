Museveni orders on KCCA top jobs

President Museveni has instructed his Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to call an emergency meeting to decide the fate of the contract renewal of the top three directors of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

In a July 15 letter to Kampala State Minister Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the President notified the minister to be on stand-by for this emergency meeting which is expected to be held between today and tomorrow.

Mr Museveni yesterday met top KCCA officials, including executive director Dorothy Kisaka, and discussed the current crisis at the City Hall. The President, according to sources, tasked his PPS, Dr Kenneth Omona, to ensure that there’s no vacuum at the City Hall.

The contracts of Ms Kisaka, her deputy David Luyimbazi and director of administration and human resources Grace Akullo, will expire on Sunday, July 23, pending renewal.

The source said affected parties will be joined by ministers in-charge of KCCA and metropolitan areas, and the chairperson of the Public Service Commission in this meeting whose details [including venue and agenda] have not been disclosed yet.

Daily Monitor established that the president’s letter was also copied to, among others, Vice President Jessica Alupo, the chairperson of the Public Service Commission, the PPS, the line minister and the KCCA top leaders.

On July 19, Ms Kisaka wrote to her line minister, Ms Minsa Kabanda, seeking her endorsement for the KCCA top job.

Ms Kisaka informed the minister that she had forwarded all the relevant documents, including a narrative of achievements, challenges, planned activities and a summary performance for the Financial Year 2020/21 to Financial Year 2022/23.

“I thank you for your continued guidance and support in your supervision role and further humbly seek your endorsement for contract renewal,” she said.

Mr Kyofatogabye, the State minister for KCCA, last Sunday informed this publication that the three directors’ contracts renewal won’t be done on time because Ms Kisaka had not submitted full documents as required.

“She has to fill and submit the Public Service Commission Form, which stipulates how a public servant has performed during her tenure, key responsibilities, achievements, and pending works. It is after here that we shall hold an appraisal meeting with her and the entire team whose contracts are expiring before we submit our comments to the Public Service Commission who will scrutinise further before forwarding to the president who is the appointing authority for consideration,” he said.

Way forward

On Monday, Ms Kisaka said they [affected individuals] will follow the well stipulated government systems in their quest for their contracts renewal.