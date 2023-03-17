Museveni orders on payoff for Gomba school crash victims

President Museveni has ordered for compensation of families whose children died and sustained injuries when a Sino truck crashed into a school in Gomba District on Tuesday.

The President directed that Shs5m be paid to those who lost the children and Shs1 million to those who sustained injuries.

On Tuesday, a Sino truck lost control and rammed into a fence of Kasaka Senior Secondary School, then proceeded through to the computer laboratory, killing four students on spot and injuring 18.

The President, while addressing Parliament at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds yesterday, said he had directed the State House Controller to ensure the compensation is effected.

He also said the Prime Minister and the Attorney General should liaise with other authorities to ensure that the owner of the truck compensates the victims’ families according to the law.

Ms Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson, said the ill-fated truck was impounded and the truck driver arrested.

According to the 2022 annual police crime report, there was a 35 percent increase in common traffic offences registered country wide. In 2021, 336,722 traffic cases were registered while 456,993 cases were recorded in 2022.