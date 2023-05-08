Museveni orders people to vacate flood prone areas

President Museveni has directed all people in flood prone areas to vacate and resettle at least 50 metres away from the riverbanks, 200 metres from lake shores- and no building should be constructed on hills with a gradient greater than 30 degrees.

On Monday evening, Museveni expressed his concern on the number of lives that continue to be lost in flood related disasters like landslides and mudslides among others, with the most recent incident in Kigezi sub-region and Ntoroko District that claimed 20 lives.

“Condolences on losing 23 people and 16 injured on account of the landslides and floods in the areas of Kigezi and Ntoroko. Those losses of life re-emphasize the need to observe the environmental requirements strictly,” President Museveni tweeted on May 8.

He added: “There should be no buildings or gardens 50 metres from riverbanks, 200 metres from the lake shore, no building on hills with a gradient greater than 30 degrees.”

He noted that it is wrong to interfere with the delicate work of God and nature as he urged Ugandans to preserve trees and forests near water bodies for proper management of possible disasters along the disaster-prone areas.

“Forests hold the soil and prevent the land slides. The roots of the trees hold the soil. The forests near the riverbanks and lake shores filter the water going into the rivers or lakes, so that they do not silt,” Museveni explained.

Further, he directed the State House Comptroller to give Shs5m to each bereaved family and Shs1m to the injured individuals to meet their treatment costs.