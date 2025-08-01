Museveni orders review of 26 taxes paid by hotels

President Museveni has ordered a review of the numerous taxes levied on hotels, calling them unfair and counterproductive to Uganda’s tourism industry. He made the remarks on Tuesday while meeting a delegation from the Uganda Tourism Association (UTA) at State House Entebbe.

The President expressed surprise at the extent of the tax burden, stating that tourism is an export industry and should not be taxed like domestic businesses.

“Tourism is like exporting milk. I am a man of milk, as you know. We don’t tax exports, and hotels are the backbone of tourism. Taxing them like this is wrong,” Mr Museveni said. The President was responding to complaints by UTA that hotels face at least 25 taxes and must acquire seven different licences to operate. These costs, stakeholders say, are stifling growth in one of Uganda’s top foreign exchange-earning sectors.

A document compiled by the Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA) outlines a long and burdensome list of taxes and fees levied on hospitality businesses in the country. These include a corporate tax of 30 percent, a withholding tax of 6 percent, and an 18 percent Value Added Tax (VAT).

Hotels are also required to pay a hotel tax of $2 per night and a local service tax, which varies by district. Additional financial obligations include a property tax of Shs200,000, an occupational safety and health fee of Shs2 million per star rating, and various copyright levies for music and film.

Furthermore, hotel operators face ground rent charges ranging between $5,000 and $10,000, per-person, park entry fees ranging from $5 to $30, and a 5 percent service charge on all restaurant bills. In addition to these, hotels must secure various licences—trading, restaurant, bar, swimming pool, liquor, entertainment, and a Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) licence, among others.

“I didn’t know you are taxed like this,” Mr Museveni said, promising to address the issue. “This is an export industry. We should treat it like we treat factories. Why should hotels borrow from commercial banks with high interest rates? What is UDB doing?” he added.

The President questioned why the Uganda Development Bank (UDB) was not offering suitable financial packages to the tourism sector, likening its role to that of financing factories. UTA president Yogi Biriggwa told the President that even government-supported lenders such as UDB and the Microfinance Support Centre charge interest rates between 12 percent and 16 percent, while commercial bank loans go as high as 25 percent.

“These rates remain too high for most players in the industry,” Ms Biriggwa said.

She requested direct government funding of Shs800 million annually for three years to strengthen UTA’s secretariat and implement priority reforms. UHOA chairperson Susan Muhwezi called for harmonisation of tax and exemption policies, arguing that the current system is fragmented and unfair.

“You pay for a lift, a garden, a swimming pool—all within the same hotel. Then you must charge clients more to cover those costs. That makes it difficult to compete with hotels in Tanzania, Kenya, or Rwanda. You also can’t reinvest in quality services,” Ms Muhwezi said.

President Museveni promised to follow up with relevant ministries and institutions to reduce the tax burden on the tourism and hospitality sector.

