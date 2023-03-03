Museveni passes out 782 officer cadets in Nakasongola

President Museveni has passed out 782 young cadet officers of intake 05 at Kaweweta Training School in Nakasongola District.

The cadets who were passed out on March 2 include 705 male and 77 female officers who successfully completed 05 short cadet course in Kaweweta.

Speaking at the pass out, Mr Museveni congratulated the 782 officers and urged them to preserve their health and physical fitness to maintain peace and stability in the country.

"By doing so, that's how you fight a just war. You will know how to handle wars in the country when you stay healthy and fit," he said.

President Museveni encouraged the commissioned officers to uphold the skills and knowledge acquired from the training.

"You must master all those skills like how to use the terrain when fighting. Three people can fight very well when they take advantage of the squad of three people since fighting is like cooking using stones," said Mr Museveni who is also the commander in chief of Uganda’s armed forces.

He cautioned parents of graduates to embrace all income generating opportunities offered by government to improve their quality of life.

Defense and Veteran Affairs minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja commended the President for steering the country to greater heights as evidenced by the medal recently awarded to him by his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in recognition of the former's contribution to the liberation of South Africa.

He urged graduates to use the skills and knowledge attained from the course to build their Mother land.

"You remain loyal and serve your mother land," Ssempijja said.

Uganda’s Chief of Defense Forces Gen Wilson Mbadi noted that the UPDF leadership is working within the available resources to improve the welfare of soldiers, most especially in terms of housing and pay.

He told encroachers on army land to vacate so that the army can put it to more meaningful use.