Museveni passes out over 10,000 UPDF officers, warns against complacency

President Yoweri Museveni has passed-out over 10,000 young officers of Intake 17 for the 2024/25 training year during a ceremony held at Kaweweta in Nakasongola District on April 28.

Speaking at the event, President Museveni commended the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) leadership for demonstrating a renewed commitment to fighting corruption, a move he said is already producing visible results within the military.

He emphasized the importance of professionalism and lethality in the armed forces.

"An army must be sharp and lethal, not blunt, and this is what the CDF has been talking about," the President said.

Reflecting on the enduring principles of warfare, he remarked: “The spear, the arrow, and the shield” represent the fundamentals of offense and defense, which have guided combat throughout history. He stressed that a skilled force must excel both in striking the enemy and protecting itself.

Museveni also underscored the need for the military to continuously advance in technology and organizational efficiency, warning that lagging behind would expose the nation to threats. He cited Uganda's colonial history, noting that the ancestors’ inability to repel foreign domination stemmed from technological inferiority.

He praised the use of technology in organizing a hybrid graduation ceremony, saying it was more efficient than holding multiple separate events.

“Instead of attending six separate events, we held one central function while others joined virtually,” he noted.

Additionally, President Museveni urged soldiers to prioritize their physical and medical well-being, saying that neglecting one’s health is a betrayal of oneself, one’s family, and the nation.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, warned commanders against misusing military resources.

"It is abhorrent and sacrilegious, really, for any commander or officer to misuse or divert resources for selfish gain," Gen Kainerugaba said.

"I must add, Your Excellency, that we shall not hesitate to take decisive action against those who do not heed this call."

He emphasized the importance of financial discipline within the army.

"We are confident that we will achieve the set milestones one at a time. We are trying to do this, among others, by ensuring value for money for every shilling," he said.

"We will no longer tolerate wastage and abuse of our limited and scarce resources that would otherwise improve the operating conditions of our brave soldiers."

UPDF Officers during the pass-out ceremony in Nakasongola on April 28, 2025. Photo/Courtesy of @KagutaMuseveni

Gen Kainerugaba assured the recruits that they had joined the UPDF at an opportune moment, citing significant improvements in the welfare of soldiers, including better pay, housing, logistics, education for their children, and healthcare services.

"We want our fighting men and women, together with their families, to be proud of the conditions in which they live and work," he noted.

He described military service as a noble calling.

"Becoming a warrior is the highest vocation or calling one can have. Nothing I can think of compares or comes close," he stressed.

However, he reminded the graduates that their journey had only begun.

"The end of their basic military training is only the beginning. A lot more training is yet to come, and we will continue to sharpen them until they are the best warriors there are, able to deal with whatever is thrown at them in their line of duty."

The hybrid ceremony saw the largest number of recruits in a single pass-out event, with over 10,000 officers graduating, some physically present, while others attended virtually.