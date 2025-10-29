Museveni pays tribute as Bishop Wamika buried in Jinja cathedral

President Museveni has paid tribute to Bishop Martin Charles Wamika of Jinja Catholic Diocese, describing him as a humble and devoted servant of God who dedicated his life to spiritual growth, unity, and national development.

In a condolence message delivered by 3rd Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Isanga Nakadama during the send-off ceremony on Tuesday, the President said Bishop Wamika would be remembered for his “love for the Church and his commitment to service.”

“I received with profound sadness the news of the demise of Bishop Martin Charles Wamika, Bishop of Jinja Diocese,” Museveni said. ‘

He added: “On behalf of the Government of Uganda, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party, and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and to the Catholic Church.”

The president noted that since his appointment as bishop in 2010, Wamika guided the diocese “on a progressive path of both spiritual and economic growth,” working closely with government to promote peace, unity, and development.

He praised him for urging believers to embrace government programs to fight poverty and for spearheading several development projects within Busoga sub-region.

“I, together with Mama Janet, stand with the family of the late Bishop during this difficult moment. We pray that you find comfort and solace in God’s promise of eternal life,” Museveni added.

Bishop Wamika, who died on October 22, 2025, aged 72, was remembered by fellow clergy as a man of faith and perseverance.

Bishop Emmanuel Obbo of Tororo Diocese, who led the requiem mass, said Wamika “suffered with humility and found spiritual growth through submission to prayer.”

“He accepted the hardship of sickness as part of life,” Bishop Obbo said, adding: “Even in his pain, he remained cheerful and faithful.”

Family representative Caroline Kiwala revealed that Wamika had battled illness since 2022 but continued his ministry quietly, choosing to keep his condition private.

“He wanted to lead the 2023 Uganda Martyrs celebrations when Jinja Diocese was in charge — and his dream came true,” she said.

Fr. Charles Bikina, President of the Board of Consultors of Jinja Diocese, said the board would temporarily oversee diocesan administration until a new bishop is appointed.

Bishop Wamika was buried inside St. Joseph Church at Rubaga Cathedral, becoming the first African bishop to die while serving in Jinja Diocese. The burial drew government officials, cultural leaders, and clergy from across Uganda.

About Bishop Wamika

Born on August 12, 1953, to Bartholomew and Catherine Naula Wamika, he hailed from the Baisekisige clan of the Bagwere.

Educated at Nagongera Seminary, Katigondo, and Ggaba Major Seminary, Wamika was ordained in 1979.

He served as a teacher, rector, and later as Vicar General of Tororo Archdiocese before his episcopal ordination in 1994. He became Bishop of Jinja in 2010.