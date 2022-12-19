Museveni pays tribute to Aweri

President Museveni has hailed the late Supreme Court judge, Rubby Aweri Opio, for his role in building public trust in the country’s Judiciary.

Aweri passed away on December 7. He was 69.

The head of state described the deceased as a patriotic judicial officer who dedicated his life to transforming the Judiciary.

“The country is mourning the loss of a long-serving distinguished patriotic judicial officer who dedicated his life in helping the people of Uganda attain justice, equality and dignity in the courts of law,” he said in a message read for him by the Vice President Jessica Alupo during the burial of Aweri in Acungapenyi Cell, Western Ward, Agwata Town Council in Dokolo District on Friday.

Thousands of mourners braved the scorching sun to pay their last respect to the renowned judicial officer.

The President noted that through his long career, the late Aweri Opio remained “humble, steadfast and impartial” in the execution of his judicial responsibilities.

He said this explains his steady rise to the Supreme Court where he served with outermost diligence and patriotism.

“His big knowledge of the law inspired respect and confidence in Uganda’s legal system. He will be remembered for building a culture of fairness, tolerance and respect for the rule of law in Uganda,” Mr Museveni said.

“We are not only mourning the death of Rubby Aweri but also celebrating his legacy in rendering distinguished service to Uganda and Africa,” he added.

Ms Alupo on her part, requested parents to take all their children to school regardless of whether they are boys, girls or children with disabilities.

“If we do that, we shall be fulfilling the legacy Justice Aweri has left,” she said.

The vice president handed over an envelope containing Shs20 million from the President to the bereaved family.

She also revealed that the government has started rolling out the distribution of Parish Development Model (PDM) cash to successful applicants and urged the beneficiaries to use it well so that it can catapult them to the money economy.

“The money now is in the hands of individual farmers who applied for that money. Let us be each other’s advisors. Let us not allow them to squander that money but let us be their guide to help them spend the money the way they had planned,” she said.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo lauded the late Aweri for his “humility, suppleness and meekness which characterised his purpose of life of uniqueness of a man beneath of which lay a man made of steel”.

“Aweri would tell you no which sounded like yes, but it was no. Many of us want to be irrational without even wanting to listen to the other side, glued to the position which we hold,” he said.

“At times we even act dogmatically, but Aweri would listen to you and if you cared to listen to him even if you disagreed, you would still respect him,” Justice Owiny-Dolo added.

He also hailed the unity exhibited by the legal fraternity during the send off of Aweri.

“Since I became a lawyer, it is my third time that I witnessed the Judiciary conducting a special court sitting where there are no plaintiffs and defendants,” he said.

“A special court sitting where the lawyers for the case and supposedly the lawyers from the other side sit together and they are in total agreement, making the work of the court very easy,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Justice, Mr Richard Buteera, said he first met Justice Aweri in Soroti District in 1982.

Mr Buteera said he worked with the late Aweri since 2013 when they were appointed by the President to the Court of Appeal.

Mr Levi Okodi Macpio, the deceased’s elder brother, who is also the Atek Okwenye clan leader, asked the government to compensate the deceased’s family for a truck which got lost in the South Sudan capital, Juba.

Background

Rubby Aweri Opio was born in Dokolo District in 1953.

He joined the Judiciary in 1982 as Grade II Magistrate.

In 2015, Aweri was appointed as one of the judges of the Supreme Court, a position he held until his death.