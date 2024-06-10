Museveni pays tribute to war comrade Samuel Ekaba's family

President Museveni finally paid his respects to the family of Samuel Ekaba, a war comrade who passed away seven months ago.

Ekaba, who hosted the president during his liberation war and aided his escape from Obote's army, was buried in Katapala village, Tororo district in November 2023.

In a condolence message delivered by Tororo South County MP Fredrick Angura, the president praised Ekaba as his "friend and saviour" who saved his life and contributed to Uganda's stability and peace.

"I describe the late as my friend and saviour because he saved me from death. If he had not locked me inside his small hut, we would have been no more," the president said, expressing regret for not introducing Ekaba to State House earlier.

The president offered a condolence of Shs10 million to support the family and pledged continued support.

"I decided to send my tributes to this family today as we celebrate those who sacrificed their lives, resources and time to bring stability and peace in this country. It's also a reflection that my late brother Ekabat is one of the heroes that needs to be celebrated," the president explained.

The family, through their heir Jane Amount, thanked the president for recognising their contribution and appealed for special attention and a memorial investment in the area to honour their late father.