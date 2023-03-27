Museveni pledges support to Barisigara’s family

President Museveni has pledged to support the family of the late John Barisigara, an ICT officer in the local government ministry who died aged 53 in a road accident on March 23 in Iganga District.

The deceased was laid to rest on Sunday in Karukara Village, Karukara Parish in Hamurwa Town Council- Rubanda District.

Representing the Ugandan leader at the funeral, the state minister for general duties in the ministry of finance Henry Musasizi hinted that the support would be either financial of inform of opportunities.

“After learning about the death of John Barisigara, President Museveni told me he wanted to speak to the mother of the deceased and comfort her, which I arranged,” Musasizi told a gathering at St Johns’ Ikumba Catholic Church in Rubanda District.

“During the phone call with the President, the mother of the deceased ICT officer mentioned a few needs and I have been tasked to follow them up. One of the tasks is to collect the C.Vs of the grandchildren so that President Museveni can get jobs for them or support them with capital to begin their own businesses,” he added.

President Museveni came to know about the deceased’s family through their late father Daudi Nyakanimba Barisigara who was a legislator for Rubanda County in Kigezi region in the 1960s, according to Minister Musasizi.

“My heartfelt condolences and sympathies go to you, Legis Barisigara the mother of the deceased ICT officer John Barisigara, siblings, relatives and friends,” President Museveni’s speech read in part.

On Sunday, minister Musasizi delivered President Museveni’s condolence message of Shs10m to the deceased’s mother before he handed over more Shs5m he collected from his ministry of finance where the elder brother to the deceased works.

The parish priest for Kakore Rugambwa Parish of Kabale diocese Rev Fr Herbert Agaba presided over the burial mass and described the late John Barisigara as “a committed Christian who was also an exemplary leader.”