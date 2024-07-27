Museveni pledges to support Sasakawa in empowering smallholder farmers  

President Museveni has pledged to support Sasakawa Africa Association, SAA-Uganda’s interventions, intended to empower small holder farmers in Uganda, so as to boost their productivity.

During a meeting held between the President and Mr Yohei Sasakawa, the Chairman of Nippon Foundation at State House Nakasero on July 25, Mr Museveni who is an advocate of modern farming committed to supporting efforts intended to boost agricultural output and create jobs for the youth.

Using his X (formerly twitter) handle, Mr Museveni said, “We discussed impactful initiatives, that they proposed focusing on small holder farmers in Uganda with the potential to benefit over 500,000 farmers, create jobs for youth and boost agricultural output. The government will support these initiatives.”

Youth unemployment remains a challenge that the country continues to grapple with. In 2022, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics estimated that at least 41 percent of out of schooled youth, were not employed.

However, Mr Museveni has on several occasions encouraged the youth to take advantage of the vast opportunities that he said exist in commercial agriculture, service sector, and industrialization to get out of the vicious cycle of poverty.

Museveni commended Mr Sasakawa, through the Sasakawa Africa Association- Uganda (SAA-Uganda) for partnering with government in promoting economic empowerment among vulnerable communities.

With financial support from Nippon Foundation, SAA-Uganda, which was formerly known as Sasakawa Global 2000, seeks to collaborate with the Government of Uganda to scale up the One Stop Centre Associations (OSCAs) Model.

Its aim is to improve the livelihoods of small holder farmers by proving access to a range of essential agricultural services and inputs through capacity building of the value chain centres run by farmer associations.

Currently, there are 14 OSCAs in the districts of Lira, Tororo, Kibuku, Bugiri, Kamuli, Buikwe, Kole, Busa, Kitagwenda and Luwero.

While paying a courtesy call to Zirobwe Agaliawamu Agri- Business Training Association (ZAABTA) on July 26, Mr Sasakawa who doubles as the World Health Organization’s Good Will Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination and son to the Nippon Foundation’s Founder Ryoichi Sasakawa said, “ I would like to see this expand to other parts of Uganda .”

“Twenty-eight years ago, I came accompanied by the former U.S. President, Jimmy Carter and also with Dr. Norman Borlaug, who is also a Nobel laureate in agriculture. We met President Museveni and discussed how to help the farmers in Uganda to raise the production as well as to enhance the livelihood of the natives, "he told farmers at Zirobwe Agaliawamu Agri- Business Training Association.