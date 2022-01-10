Museveni praises Bunyoro’s Rev Can Nangera

President Museveni has said the retired Dean of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese, the Rev Can Martin Nangera Louboyera, who died last Thursday, was a principled man who never dipped his hand in public resources.

Rev Can Nangera was 68.

The President, whose message was delivered by the Minister of State for Public Service, Ms Mary Mugasa, said Nangera was an open-minded leader.

“President Museveni has been a friend of the late Rev Can Nangera and he has missed him for being one of the stronghold of Hoima City and he has extended his sincere condolences to the family, children and the late’s wife Olive Nangera Migisa, May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Ms Mugasa said at the burial ceremony on Saturday in Busisi, Eastern Division, Hoima City.

The children were encouraged to also emulate their father.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, ministers and a hive of religious leaders, among them former Archbishop Stanley Ntagali.

All former bishops and the current one of BKD also attended the burial on Zoom because they are under self-quarantine.

“Bunyoro Kitara has indeed lost a pillar who was a rare strain among religious leaders and we’re going to miss him,” Bishop Samuel Kahuma, the fifth Bishop of Bunyoro-Kitara Diocese, said.

Hoima residents hailed Nangera for the Godly work which he rendered to the people of Hoima.

Eulogised

Former Hoima MP aspirant Ismail Kasule Amooti said: ‘‘Rev Atwooki was such a good preacher, a loving father, mentor and leader. But at personal level, Rev Atwooki was a real clergy. I would often visit him and all he would tell me to continue spearheading the people’s cause.



‘‘I grew up looking at Atwooki as he would often come to visit our grandparents at Duhaga, he loved young people and offered guidance to us and indeed, during his time as Dean, the youth enjoyed the cathedral. It was always happiness and socialising.

It should also be remembered that during his time many youth and women projects were implemented in the Duhaga area.

He will always be remembered for the love for God, his church, his family and Hoima and Bunyoro at large.