Museveni praises mothers union over poverty fight efforts

President Museveni has commended the Mothers Union under the Anglican Church for their effective strategy in fighting poverty among their members and families. He likened himself to the Biblical proverb of the Sower, saying the Mothers Union members are the "fertile soils" that have grasped his message and are producing results.

"I have been preaching the message of how we can fight poverty in our respective homes. You are the fertile soils because my message did not drop on the hard rock," he told the Buganda Mothers Union conference in Luweero.

Museveni emphasised the importance of hard work and self-sufficiency, saying Christianity had been misunderstood to mean accepting poverty. He praised the Mothers Union for preaching the true gospel and fulfilling the four biblical dimensions of true Christianity: preaching, working, healing, and feeding the hungry.

The government has implemented programs like PDM and Emyooga to help fight poverty, and Museveni urged the Mothers Union to help trace funds and generate enterprise projects for households. He pledged to secure Shs500m and a Coaster Bus for the Mothers Union to fulfill their programs.

First Lady Janet Museveni emphasised the importance of mothers taking responsibility for their families, saying, "The Home is a Haven. When mothers carry their responsibilities, we lay the foundation of a Haven in our respective homes."

She also announced plans to make all UPE and USE schools day schools, urging mothers to pack lunches for their children to reduce teenage pregnancies.