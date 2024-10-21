Museveni praises Omusinga’s role in rebranding Rwenzururu Kingdom

President Museveni commended King Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere of the Rwenzururu Kingdom for his efforts in promoting peace since his return from nearly seven years of incarceration following his arrest in November 2016.

His arrest occurred after a UPDF raid on his royal palace in Kasese, which resulted in numerous deaths. The King returned to his kingdom on October 4, 2023.

In a speech delivered by Vice President Rtd. Maj Jessica Alupo during the 58th coronation anniversary of Omusinga Mumbere on Saturday at Golf Course in Kasese town, the President praised the King for rebranding the Rwenzururu cultural institution. He emphasized that cultural institutions are vital custodians of heritage and play an essential role in fostering peace and unity.

“It has been a year since Omusinga returned to his kingdom, and I salute him for spearheading the rebranding of the Rwenzururu Kingdom. I thank His Royal Highness for reorienting the kingdom towards the original objectives that justified the government’s decision to restore monarchy in Uganda,” Museveni stated.

He further urged the King to prioritise wealth creation as he works on rebranding the kingdom, emphasising the importance of a prosperous kingdom where subjects can support kingdom activities. Museveni acknowledged the King and the Rwenzururu cultural institutions as guardians of the Bankozo culture, heritage, and language.

The President also praised the King for promoting unity and coexistence among the people of the Rwenzururu Kingdom, noting that these efforts align with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) philosophy, which prioritises shared interests over identity.

He highlighted the responsibility of cultural institutions to preserve traditional sites, such as royal palaces and burial grounds, which are crucial for promoting tourism. He cited Bulemba in Kasese, the burial site of the first Rwenzururu King, Isaya Mukirania Kibanzanga, as an important cultural site.

“The government will support the kingdom’s efforts to protect this precious heritage,” he assured.

Mr Museveni reminded the audience that the NRM government restored cultural institutions to mobilize people for development and wealth creation, stressing the need to combat poverty and underdevelopment in the Rwenzururu Kingdom. He identified subsistence farming as a significant cause of poverty, warning that 37 percent of Ugandan households still farm solely for consumption—a dangerous trend in today's economy.

Outlining the NRM's focus on socio-economic transformation, Mr Museveni identified four key sectors for growth: commercial agriculture, services, industries, and ICT. He stated that these sectors offer opportunities for creating jobs and wealth.

“The government has laid the groundwork for profitability by ensuring good roads, electricity, peace, and security, as well as integrating Uganda’s market with regional and international markets, alongside private sector-friendly policies,” he explained.

In his address, Omusinga Mumbere urged his followers to engage in extensive agricultural and tourism activities, advocating for the planting of valuable crops like coffee and cocoa to achieve self-sustainability and improve living conditions.

“We are blessed with fertile land in the Rwenzori sub-region. To maximize agricultural success, I encourage modernization of farming practices, especially for coffee, cocoa, and other crops, to improve production and create employment opportunities. Kasese is rich in tourism resources, which can greatly benefit our people if prioritized,” he said.

The King also appealed to the government to secure better markets for agricultural and tourism products, enabling farmers to earn more from these sectors.

“I am pleased that the message of mindset change I have promoted since my release has been well received. I urge anyone clinging to a negative past mindset to change and move forward,” he stated.

However, he reminded the President of unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding his medical care. “When I met President Museveni at the State House in Entebbe last December, I was promised specialized treatment abroad due to my health issues, but this has yet to happen,” he noted.

Kasese District Chairperson Eliphaz Muhindi Bukombi emphasized the need for support for the Royal Guards, many of whom returned to find their homes destroyed and their families affected. “These unresolved issues have impacted them mentally, physically, emotionally, and economically,” he said.

He also highlighted the plight of mudslide and flood victims living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

State Minister for Gender and Culture, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, announced that the government is procuring two vehicles for the King to facilitate his movements among his subjects. She also noted an increase in monthly funding for cultural leaders from Shs 5 million to Shs 60 million to help cultural institutions organize various functions.