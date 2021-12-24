Museveni preaches love in Christmas message

President Museveni has called on all Ugandans to embrace the spirit of Christmas by showing love and compassion to others.

In his Christmas message released yesterday, Mr Museveni said the real meaning of Christmas is in exercising Christ-like virtues, and not just merry-making.

“As you celebrate this Christmas, I encourage you to welcome into your hearts the message of love, compassion, and care for one another, generosity, holiness, and faithful worship of God. You remember Jesus gave us the two commandments love God with all your heart and all your might, and love you neighbour as you love yourself and he pointed out that these two were the greatest commandments,” Mr Museveni said.

He added: “The merry-making which is always associated with the festive season should not detract you from focusing the spiritual significance of Christmas”.

The President also urged Ugandans to exercise caution during the celebrations, to avoid contracting and spreading coronavirus.