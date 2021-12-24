Museveni preaches love in Christmas message

President Museveni

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

President Museveni has called on all Ugandans to embrace the spirit of Christmas by showing love and compassion to others.
In his Christmas message released yesterday, Mr Museveni said the real meaning of Christmas is in exercising Christ-like virtues, and not just merry-making.

