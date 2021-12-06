Museveni prioritises electricity, transport sectors to spur business

President Museveni has said his government will prioritise three sectors to improve the livelihoods of people.

The sectors include electricity, transport and business.

“We are determined to bring the costs of electricity, transport, and respective businesses down,” Mr Museveni said while addressing chief executive officers (CEOs) of various businesses in the country who were attending a three-day retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

The exercise was hosted by the Presidential CEO Forum.

The President told the CEOs that although many things need attention, his government would start with roads, electricity schools and health centres.

On markets, he said they were very important to ensure that the economy thrives.

“All this we do to create an atmosphere for the private sector to come in and produce goods and services which we need and don’t have to import, but also, goods and services which we can export and get foreign currency, create jobs for the people and expand a tax base to have a richer government,” he said.

Mr Museveni also hinted on how an educated population would boost business.

“An educated population will become effective consumers of production,” he said.

While commending the CEOs for pushing Buy Uganda, Build Uganda (BUBU) initiative, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, the prime minister, urged them to produce quality products for consumption.

“My appeal is to produce quality products in good quantities so that we are able to compete domestically, regionally and in the international market,” Ms Nabbanja said.