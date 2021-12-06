Prime

Museveni prioritises electricity, transport sectors to spur business

President Museveni addressing chief executive officers (CEOs) at a retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi on December 4, 2021 in Kyankwanzi. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  ESTHER OLUKA

  • The President told the CEOs that although many things need attention, his government would start with roads, electricity schools and health centres

President Museveni has said his government will prioritise three sectors to improve the livelihoods of people. 
The sectors include electricity, transport and business.
“We are determined to bring the costs of electricity, transport, and respective businesses down,” Mr Museveni said while addressing chief executive officers (CEOs) of various businesses in the country who were attending a three-day retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

