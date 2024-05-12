Museveni probes Mpuuga's service award
By Busein SAMILU
President Museveni has written to the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, questioning the legality of the Shs1.7 billion service award that was shared by the three NRM Parliamentary Commissioners and former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga.
Mr Museveni in the May 3 letter asked Kiwanuka if he was aware of the so-called service award the four MPs shared during the May 6, 2022 meeting that was reportedly chaired by the House Speaker Anita Among during the Parliamentary Commission’s 96th in her Boardroom at exactly 10am.
“I have been following the public debate on the service awards apparently given to the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and what you call back-bench Parliamentary Commissioners…...Were you aware of these 'awards'? Or the Attorney General does not need to know about this. If you were aware, did you advise that it was legal?” he inquired.
The president further said the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, who both sit on the parliamentary Commission informed him that they only learnt about it in the news, “even when they are members of the Parliamentary Commission.”
This publication understands the PM, Robianah Nabbanja and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija were absent from the commission sitting with apology.
“The moral question is settled. Such conduct is contrary to the revolutionary principles of the NRM. When we were fighting Obote and Amin, we used to call it primitive accumulation of wealth. Why? Officials under those regimes were trying to get for themselves as much money as possible in the quickest time possible, in the easiest way possible. We used to ask them, "Where does this leave your country?” he further inquired.
The news of the service award came to light during an online campaign dubbed #UgandaParliamentExbihition that was led by Makerere University lecturer and satirist Dr Jimmy Spire Ssentongo and journalist cum lawyer Agather Atuhaire, the leader of online activism platform Agora Discourse.
According to the document, Mr Mpuuga who is now a Parliamentary Commissioner and member of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) was allocated half a billion of this money while his colleagues including; Bukooli County MP, Mr Solomon Silwany, Rubanda district woman Ms Prossy Akampulira Mbabazi and Zombo district Woman MP Ms Esther Afoyochan, received Shs400 million each during the one-off sharing cash bonanza.