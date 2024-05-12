Museveni probes Mpuuga's service award

“I have been following the public debate on the service awards apparently given to the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and what you call back-bench Parliamentary Commissioners…...Were you aware of these 'awards'? Or the Attorney General does not need to know about this. If you were aware, did you advise that it was legal?” he inquired.

The president further said the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, who both sit on the parliamentary Commission informed him that they only learnt about it in the news, “even when they are members of the Parliamentary Commission.”

This publication understands the PM, Robianah Nabbanja and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija were absent from the commission sitting with apology.

“The moral question is settled. Such conduct is contrary to the revolutionary principles of the NRM. When we were fighting Obote and Amin, we used to call it primitive accumulation of wealth. Why? Officials under those regimes were trying to get for themselves as much money as possible in the quickest time possible, in the easiest way possible. We used to ask them, "Where does this leave your country?” he further inquired.