Museveni promises again to install cameras on lakes

The President also said he will soon hand over the management of the lakes back to the fishermen since the fish stocks have increased.

President Museveni has again promised to install surveillance cameras on the shorelines of lakes to monitor fishing activities.

He said this would be done after the government returns management of the lakes to the fishermen.

The President, who is also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential candidate, was speaking at Busabala Primary School in Wakiso District yesterday after flagging off the construction of the 11km Busabala Road.

“I hear some soldiers manning the lakes have started making mistakes but when we get out of the elections, I want you the owners of the lake to take care of it,” he said.

He added: “We shall help you by installing cameras on the shores that will see the whole lake and even count boats. We will put numbers and beacons on the boats so that they are well monitored.”

It is not the first time that the President is promising to install cameras on lakes. In May last year, while addressing journalists at the State Lodge in Masindi District, Mr Museveni said he would install security cameras on lakes shared with neighbouring countries.

However, these cameras are yet to be installed and there is no information to suggest that procurement is ongoing.

Early this month, while campaigning in Busoga Sub-region, Mr Museveni also promised to withdraw the army from the lakes.

The army had been deployed after the President banned the Beach Management Unit (BMUs) during the campaigns in 2015 ahead of the 2016 elections.

The BMUs were elected by the fishermen at each of the landing sites across the country to manage the issue of overfishing on the lakes.

Mr Museveni said with the reports that fish stocks are now plenty in the lakes, the government is going to organise the fishing communities so that the fish being caught will be consumed locally whereas other products will be exported.

“They have told me there is Enuni (fish maws) from Emputa (Nile Perch) which you had finished (through overfishing). We are told the Chinese like it (fish maw) a lot,” he said.

He said to help the traditional fishing communities maintain the legally recognised fish sizes, the government will also ensure that small canoes are phased out and replaced with big boats starting from a minimum length of 28 feet.

The President, who has described the fishing industry as a ‘gold mine’ during his campaigns, said the sector is expected to employ up to 12 million people if the government successfully modernises it.

He added that with fish farming, caging and traditional fishing, Uganda’s fishing industry may become the world’s highest income earner hence overtaking Saudi Arabia’s crude oil income.

However, many of the fishing communities affected by the 2015 deployment of the Fish Protection Unit (FPU) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have time and again alleged that soldiers have been brutalising fishermen on top of taking bribes from those they arrest.

Busabala Road

People who stay and do business on Busabala Road have over the years decried the dust due to the poor state of the road and carried out countless demonstrations which have not yielded much.

The Busabala Road which leads to the One Love Beach belonging to National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, will cost Shs258.8b.

The project contracted to China State Construction Engineering Corporation for a period of 36 months, will also include the rehabilitation of Namasole Road and two inter-charges on the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

“All these roads are going to be worked on because near here, there is a big camp for the scouts. In the past we got ashamed because scouts from all over the world came here and used the bad road. I am happy that when they come back, they will pass on a good road,” Mr Museveni stated.

Works and Transport minister Gen Katumba Wamala said unlike other parts of the country where such projects are delayed over issues of compensating project affected persons (PAPs), many people on Busabala Road have given their land for free.

“This road has a big history. There are some leaders who were forced to eat dust here. This road has been in plan for a long time and we are happy that you are working on it,” he said.

In response, the President commended PAPs on Busabala Road for being patriotic, adding that many construction projects have been affected by high demand for compensation money by the land owners.

Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) executive director Allen Kagina said the main objective for the construction of Busabala Road is to improve traffic flow in and out of Kampala.

She said UNRA is about to complete the procurement of a contractor to construct the Kampala-Jinja Expressway and for rehabilitation of Kampala-Hoima Road which when completed will also help to ease traffic flow.

