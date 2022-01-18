Museveni promotes 528 UPDF officers

The Commander in Chief of the defence forces and the President, Museveni, has promoted 528 officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The promoted officers include three from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, 27 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel and 498 from Captain to Major.

“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF are pleased to announce the elevation of 528 officers to different ranks by His Excellency the President and Commander in Chief of UPDF,” reads a press statement issued by Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, the acting spokesperson of UPDF.

While speaking to Daily Monitor on Sunday, Lt Col Kakurungu revealed that those elevated to Colonel were Lt Col Benard Tumwesigire, Lt Col Mark Mugarura, and Lt Col Stephen Nsereko.

“The Ministry of Defence and UPDF fraternity congratulate the officers upon the well-deserved promotions,” the statement added.

This becomes the fourth promotion of UPDF officers since April last year.

During a decoration for UPDF officers last year, the former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen David Muhoozi, urged the officers to embrace extra responsibility that comes with the new ranks.

“Promotions come with new expectations and added responsibility to the UPDF, to your country, to yourselves and your families. The higher you climb, the higher the stakes,” Gen Muhoozi said then.

FROM LIEUTENANT COLONEL TO COLONEL

Lt Col Benard Tumwesigire

Lt Col Mark Mugarura

Lt Col Stephen Nsereko

From Major to Lieutenant colonel