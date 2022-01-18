Museveni promotes 528 UPDF officers

Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, the Defence spokesperson, hands over office to her deputy, Lt Col Ronald Kakulungu, in Mbuya army headquarters in the presence of UPDF Joint Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Leopald Kyanda, last week. PHOTO / BENSON TUMUSIIME 

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The promoted officers include three from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, 27 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel and 498 from Captain to Major.

The Commander in Chief of the defence forces and the President, Museveni, has promoted 528 officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.