Museveni promotes Enanga, 772 other police officers
What you need to know:
- However, there is no female officer among the 25 top police chiefs.
President Museveni has promoted 773 gazetted police officers, including five Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) and nine senior commissioners of police.
This is the first promotion of gazetted police officers, personnel from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to AIGP since 2016.
According to the promotion lists announced by the Internal Affairs Minister, Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the President promoted five senior commissioners of police (SCP) to the rank of AIGPs, nine commissioners were elevated from the rank of SCP while 33 Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Commissioner.
Senior commissioners
Promoted SCPs are Richard Edyegu (director logistics), Charles Birungi (director welfare), James Ocaya (director research and planning), John Nuwagira (director operations), and Fadhil Ali Kaali (head of Field Force Unit). They have all been in acting capacity after they replaced their superior officers, whose contracts expired.
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, Moses Kafeero, Timothy Halango, and Frank Mwesigwa were among the commissioners promoted to the rank of Senior Commissioner of Police.
However, there is no female officer at the rank of AIGP or one heading a police directorate.
This means there is no female officer among the 25 top police chiefs. The female officer at the highest rank is at SCP and there are only three. They are Anna Tusiime, Hadija Namutebi and Christine Nanding.
Promoted from SCP – AIGP (05) posts
1. Edyegu Richard C
2. Birungi Ruhuma Charles
3. Ocaya James
4. Nuwagira John
5. Kaali Ali Fadhil
Promoted from CP –SCP (09) posts
1. Niwabiine Lawrence
2. Enanga Fred
3. Kafeero Moses
4. Namutebi Hadija
5. Baryamwisaki Felix
6. Mwesigwa Frank
7. Apora James
8. Halango Timothy
9. Sewanyana Yusuf
Promoted from SSP –ACP
1. Akoth Caroline
2. Akoyo Teddy
3. Alungat Barbara
4. Andrew Kaggwa
5. Atuhaire Maureen
6. Barugahare Christopher
7. Cantong Ousmane
8. Chemusto Francis
9. Doka Ramathan
10. Kirabira Florence
11. Gumisiriza Amos
12. Kamoya Joachim
13. Kayima Emillian
14. Lauben Mbamanya Kyampinga
15. Mirondo Fred Paul
16. Mugwisagye Richard
17. Mukama Emmanuel
18. Ibanda Kagoda Stephen
19. Kalule Abu
20. Katungwensi Anatoli Ignis
21. Kibuka Sozi Samson
22. Kugonza Masturah
23. Kusemererwa Katherine
24. Lule Robert
25. Lutalo Richard
26. Mulondo Eliphaz
27. Mwanga Moses Kitiyo
28. Emitu Ezekiel Ebapu
29. Hiriga Dauda
30. Kagarura Herbert Bob
31. Kituma Rusoke Moses
32. Mayegu Moses Bwoya
33. Mugumya Henry
34. Musani Michael Sabila
35. Musinga Norman
36. Nabakka Senoga Claire
37. Nambafu Micheal
38. Onencan Jacan Stephen
39. Wamala Paul
40. Ocen Ananias
41. Wanyama Denis Wasike
42. Onyait Richard Evans
43. Okujja Denis Peterson
44. Okello Richard
45. Okullu Richard
46. Nalwoga Susan Edith
47. Ojinga Joseph Alfred
48. Rubanza Barnabas
49. Zirabamuzale Bruhane Muzafari
50. Serunjoji Eddie
51. Nandaula Rebecca
52. Nakirayi Grace
53. Okumu Moses
54. Otim Francis
55. Nkulega Peter
56. Taremwa Moses
57. Nganizi Wesley
58. Otong Ignatius
59. Twishime Gerald Byensi
60. Owinjo David
61. Suwed Asuman
62. Nahyuha Rose Hellen
63. Nachuha Damalie
64. Odong Mark Paul
65. Tusingwire Julius Ceasar
66. Mutungi Charles
67. Semambo Wilson
68. Ndiwalana Bernard
69. DR. kitayimbwa Peter
Promoted from ACP-CP
1. Acaye Phillip Steve
2. Achola Proscovia
3. Akwango Esther
4. Ameri IRENE Kimara
5. Betongyeza Fulgense
6. Byamugisha Benedict
7. Byogero Olivia
8. Ecega Richard
9. Kasimo Thomas
10. Katono Lydia
11. Kibwika Sarah
12. Kihanda Hassan
13. Kirungi Sulaiman
14. Kulayige Hilary
15. Kusemererwa James
16. Kyasimire Dina Bugondo
17. Lawot Patrick
18. Muheirwe Emmanuel
19. Mujabwami Ezrah
20. Mujinya Francis
21. Muluya Moses
22. Nakyagaba Sarah
23. Namaye Polly
24. Namuwoza Denis
25. Nkore Mujuni Paul
26. Okalany John William
27. Oketcho Isaac
28. Okoshi Simon Peter
29. Ruhweza James Akiiki
30. Ssebabulidde Charles
31. Ssegirinya Fredrick
32. Twinomujuni Julius
33. Ziwedde Abubaker
Promoted from SP-SSP
1. Abaho George
2. Akais PateL J J P
3. Asobasi John
4. Biddemu Charles
5. Ebyagambirwe Emmanuel
6. Achiria Godfrey
7. Alyanga Henry Selassie
8. Asiimwe Samuel
9. Bangambaki Alfred
10. Bindeeba Dickens
11. Caningom Pius
12. Ekudot Moses
13. Emojong Godfrey
14. Gimei Topher Nakoko
15. Haguma Jimmy
16. Isabirye Julius
17. Kaija Stephen
18. Kalimbano Willy
19. Kalulu Enos
20. Kasozi Kamurasi Ben
21. Anywar Denis Rubben
22. Agaba David
23. Akankwasa Bernard
24. Akatutungisa Henry
25. Alinyo Patrick
26. Arumadri Olivia
27. Atuheire Allan Roberts
28. Bakashaba Bosco
29. Batte Daniel
30. Bwambale Julius
31. Bwambale Milton
32. Chelangat Sylivia
33. Daaki Apollo Ivan
34. Dr Madrama Charles
35. Adibaa Irene
36. Alenyo Peter
37. Asiimwe Rose
38. Byarugaba Denis
39. Gubira Gerald
40. Katuzeyo Boaz
41. Kauma Nsereko Rogers
42. Kavuma Henry
43. Kayiwa Benjamin Humphrey
44. Kayongo W. Hamzah
45. Khisa Christine
46. Kiconco Johson Tibbs
47. Kigozi Lameck
48. Kiiza Rogers
49. Kirabo Joseph
50. Kirunda Victoria Rosemary
51. Kitimbo Abdulah Uthuman
52. Komuhangi Jane
53. Kule Yona
54. Kyofa Najjum
55. Mayende Wilbert
56. Mugarura Andrew
57. Mbabazi Natamba Frances
58. Kyasanku raymond
59. Kwetegyereza Adrian
60. Kyaligonza Edward
61. Magezi Ronald
62. Monday Johnson
63. Mpungu George
64. Muganzi Edson
65. Mugenyi Kamisafu
66. Musakana Ahamed
67. Musalima Faith
68. Mwesigwa Samuel
69. Nabakooza Rose
70. Mbabazi Martin Barahukwa
71. Muhumuza Alex
73. Mutuya Umar
74. Nahabwe Victor
75. Lakor Wilson
76. Magyezi Jaffar
77. Mugawe Rashida