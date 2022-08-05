Museveni promotes Enanga, 772 other police officers

President Museveni has promoted 773 gazetted police officers, including five Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) and nine senior commissioners of police.

This is the first promotion of gazetted police officers, personnel from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to AIGP since 2016.

According to the promotion lists announced by the Internal Affairs Minister, Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the President promoted five senior commissioners of police (SCP) to the rank of AIGPs, nine commissioners were elevated from the rank of SCP while 33 Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Commissioner.

Senior commissioners

Promoted SCPs are Richard Edyegu (director logistics), Charles Birungi (director welfare), James Ocaya (director research and planning), John Nuwagira (director operations), and Fadhil Ali Kaali (head of Field Force Unit). They have all been in acting capacity after they replaced their superior officers, whose contracts expired.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, Moses Kafeero, Timothy Halango, and Frank Mwesigwa were among the commissioners promoted to the rank of Senior Commissioner of Police.

However, there is no female officer at the rank of AIGP or one heading a police directorate.

This means there is no female officer among the 25 top police chiefs. The female officer at the highest rank is at SCP and there are only three. They are Anna Tusiime, Hadija Namutebi and Christine Nanding.

