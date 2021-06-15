Museveni promotes five more senior UPDF officers

By Our Reporter More by this Author

President Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief of armed forces has promoted at least five more senior Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The officers were promoted to the ranks of Brigadier General and Major General, according to a statement issued by the army on Tuesday.

The Defence spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso identified the officers as Dennis Asiimwe who was promoted from Brigadier General to Major General, Johnson Nsubuga Wasswa who was promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General and Godfrey Sambwa Kimbowa who was also promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General.

Others are Edson Muhanguzi who was promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General and Frank Kyakonye also promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General.

This comes a month after Mr Museveni promoted 39 other senior officers to the rank of General.

Seven of the officers were promoted to the rank of Major General while 32 others were promoted to the rank of Brigadier General, one of whom was a female.

Advertisement

During their decoration last month, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen David Muhoozi urged them to embrace the extra responsibility that comes with the new ranks.

"Promotions come with new expectations and added responsibility to the UPDF, to your country, to yourselves and your families. The higher you climb, the higher the stakes," Gen Muhoozi said then.