Museveni pushes for land title to unlock Kagulu Rock’s tourism potential

President Museveni is calling for the issuance of a land title for Kagulu Rock, a prominent site situated 3,600 feet above sea level, to facilitate further development and enhance tourism in the Busoga region and Uganda at large.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has injected Shs2 billion for the construction of staircases to improve access to Kagulu Rock and enhance the visitor experience. However, development has been stalled due to the lack of a formal land title for the site, preventing investors from proceeding with their plans.

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs, conveyed President Museveni's request for the land title on Saturday during the 9th annual Kagulu Rock Climbing Challenge, where over 70,000 participants joined Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV in the climb at Buyende District.

Speaking before Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and local district leaders, Ms Kadaga emphasised that securing the land title is crucial for unlocking further development opportunities, including the installation of cable cars and the construction of a road from Kamuli to the site.

"Your Majesty Kyabazinga, through the Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom, President Museveni is demanding a land title for Kagulu Rock to enable additional developments in the area. We need to collaborate with the district land board to ensure the title is secured by next year," Ms Kadaga said.

Participants take part in 9th Kagulu Rock challenge in Buyende on August 17, 2024. PHOTO | DENIS EDEMA.

Prince Mukama Namatukula of Bunyoro, who migrated from the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, has established his residence at the top of Kagulu Rock, identifying it as a significant cultural landmark for the Basoga people.

Mr Michael Kanaku, the district chairperson, acknowledged that there are a few issues to resolve before the land title can be processed. He stressed the need for cooperation between the Kingdom and local government to achieve these developments.

In a telephone interview on Sunday, Mr Kanaku addressed concerns that some Busoga leaders who purchased land around the rock might be complicating the land title process due to compensation disputes. He affirmed the community's commitment to the ongoing developments, which are positively impacting the local economy.

“We are committed and we welcome the developments which are already taking place in the area and changing the economic development of the communities surrounding this tourism site. We just need to work together with all the stakeholders in developing this place,” he said.

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV expressed gratitude to his subjects for their support in promoting cultural tourism and preserving Busoga's heritage. He also thanked President Museveni for the advancements in the tourism sector and acknowledged Ms. Hellen Namutamba, the Kingdom's Tourism Minister, for her efforts in talent identification among the youth.

The event, which began last Thursday, featured various activities, including a free medical camp, modern and cultural entertainment, kickboxing and boxing matches, and the crowning of Miss Busoga Tourism and Heritage along with queens from the 11 chiefdoms.

Mr Paul Bamwite, Chairperson of Nalina Village in Kagulu Parish, reported that local residents are benefiting economically from the event, selling goods such as goats and chickens. He also appealed to the government to pave the road to facilitate easier access for tourists.

Mr Mukisa John Bosco, a local resident, mentioned that he rented out his two grass-thatched houses to tourists at Shs100,000 per night.