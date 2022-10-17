Museveni puts Kampala on high alert

President Museveni has put Kampala City on high alert following the detection of two Ebola cases who escaped from Mubende.

Of the two patients, one of them, a male, died in Kiruddu Hospital last week. The other, the man’s wife, tested positive in Kitebi Health Centre IV in Kampala and has been isolated in Entebbe with her baby.

In his statement, which the Monitor saw last Saturday, the President, in addition to the lockdown on Mubende and Kassanda to prevent the spread of the disease, said the Ebola response team should cover the entire Kampala Metropolitan area.

“While the two cases that tested positive came from Mubende District and are regarded as Mubende cases, because of the presence of contacts of these two cases and the risks of infection, I have directed a full mobilisation of Kampala City into a response mode,” he said in the statement.

Ebola Virus Disease has already been confirmed in at least five districts, infecting 58 and killing 19, according to the statistics from the Health Ministry. Up to 20 people have also recovered from the disease. According to the Health ministry, at least 42 contacts of the cases in Kampala have been listed and 10 quarantined.

The epidemic is coming at a time when the country is struggling to recover from the effects of Covid-19 on the economy, where the tourism sector was one of the most affected. Many tourists were reported to have cancelled their flights for fear of contracting the disease.

Mr Museveni said they decided to impose the lockdown in the two districts because the people in the Ebola epicentre were not playing their role in preventing the spread of the disease.

“This is a very violent disease once it gets into your body but it is very easy to avoid. But there are some people who cannot be advised. There are some people [Ebola patients] who were difficult, lying to us, hijacking dead bodies and moving from district to district, including coming to Kampala. This movement and deceit has not changed and this increases the risk of spreading the disease to other parts of the country,” the President said.