Museveni questions legal barriers to inheritance in call for urgent judicial reforms

President Museveni on Wednesday called for urgent judicial reforms and criticised outdated inheritance procedures, describing them as disconnected from the realities of ordinary Ugandans.

Speaking at the swearing-in of Uganda’s new Deputy Chief Justice, Dr. Flavian Zeija, at State House Entebbe, Museveni questioned why families are subjected to complex legal steps to access family property.

“Why should people go through such unnecessary procedures to inherit property?” Museveni said.

“In the past, clans handled such issues. Today, if the law allows girls to inherit provided it’s in a will or agreed upon by the clan, we should incorporate that into the law,” he explained.

President Museveni gestures as he delivers his remarks during the swearing in ceremony of new Deputy Chief Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija (not in photo) at State House Entebbe on April 23, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

The Ugandan leader criticised the current requirement that families dealing with inheritance issues must go through the Administrator General, calling it “unfair and disconnected from community traditions.”

Museveni instead advocated for a revival of traditional mechanisms such as clan-led mediation.

“In Ankole, if a girl was unhappy in her marriage, both families would come together to find the truth. It was about fairness, not sides,” he said.

The president’s remarks followed a pledge by Dr Zeija to tackle legal processes that are “outdated and burdensome,” particularly in family and inheritance disputes.

“Justice must reflect the lived realities of our people,” said Zeija, adding that: “As Deputy Chief Justice, I will prioritise reforms that make justice more accessible, inclusive, and culturally relevant.”

ALSO READ: A case for increasing the mandatory age for judges

Outgoing Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera was hailed for 44 years of service.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo praised Buteera as “a calm and dependable leader,” and congratulated Dr. Zeija, describing him as “visionary” and “committed.”

Outgoing Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera delivers his remarks during the swearing in ceremony of new Deputy Chief Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija (C) at State House Entebbe on April 23, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Turning to a controversial land dispute in Kiboga District, Museveni condemned what he called an “unjust eviction” of a farmer Badru Mwanje, by another man identified as Ainebyona.

“I saw on TV that a man had been evicted from a fully developed farm with permanent structures. I went to the scene myself. The court had ruled to maintain the status quo, but the status quo had been created by the invader,” he said.

Museveni questioned how such a court order could be issued and called on the judiciary to investigate the magistrate involved.

“This is not justice. Even the President cannot evict someone without due process. The law is clear…only a court can issue such an order,” he said.

Museveni warned against growing lawlessness and individuals “usurping state power” through illegal evictions and other actions.

“We must protect our people from injustice, especially when the system seems to side with the wrongdoer,” he added.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo thanked Museveni for “timely and thoughtful appointments” to the judiciary, while highlighting progress in expanding court services across Uganda.

He announced new High Court circuits in Wakiso, Entebbe, Lugazi, and parts of northern Uganda, with more planned in Ntungamo, Ibanda, Moyo and Rakai.

“Wakiso District, with over two million people, had no High Court judge. That is no longer the case,” Owiny-Dollo told the president.

He also called for more support in judicial infrastructure, ICT tools, and transport for officers.

“Your Excellency, what you have done is commendable, but the judiciary still needs better resources,” he added.

President Museveni poses for a photo with new Deputy Chief Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija and family after his swearing in ceremony at State House Entebbe on April 23, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

In his remarks, Dr. Zeija thanked Museveni for the appointment and dedicated the achievement to his late mother, who raised him after his father’s early death.

“I was the only child born at home. My mother gave birth to me alone after returning from the garden,” he recalled emotionally.

Dr. Zeija acknowledged that administering justice remains challenging, especially due to outdated laws and logistical gaps in rural courts.

“Many upcountry courts, especially near Lake Victoria, lack proper accommodation and equipment,” he noted.

He echoed the Chief Justice’s commitment to alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and pledged to expand such efforts to reduce case backlog and improve access to justice.

The judiciary plans to host a Chief Justices’ Forum in May focused on ADR. Museveni is expected to officially open the conference.

“We are now being benchmarked internationally for our ADR progress. That is something to be proud of,” CJ Owiny-Dollo said.