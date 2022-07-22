Museveni rallies EAC to remove trade barriers

President Museveni has appealed to all the seven East African Community (EAC) member states to remove all non-tariff barriers, saying they have hampered economic integration and development in the region.

Non-tariff barriers are restrictions that make importation or exportation of products difficult.

While addressing a high level EAC summit on the common market yesterday, the President emphasised that while EAC community leaders have realised the benefits of economic integration, they should allow free trade to thrive.

“I see we are waking up [to integrate]. That is good. But to add to what His Excellency Uhuru [Kenyatta, Kenyan President] and Her Excellency Samia [Suluhu Hassan, the Tanzanian President] said, all points made are crucial, especially on infrastructural and post-harvest but policies make things fail,” he said.

“For instance, a country like Uganda easily produces food and in some seasons, we have plenty of maize. But because of non-tariff barriers, we cannot sell it to East African Countries,” Mr Museveni added.

“The other time we had a lot of maize and sugar but it couldn’t be sold because of non-tariff barriers,” he stressed.

Taking stock

The EAC member states converged in Arusha, Tanzania, yesterday to take stock of what has been achieved 11 years following the creation of the EAC common market, and what needs to be done.

President Museveni said whenever farmers are frustrated, they shift to other better enterprises. “And now there is a [food] crisis,” he said.

Last year, Kenya rejected Ugandan maize, claiming it contained aflatoxins. It later lifted the ban but imposed restrictions, including the requirement that maize dealers must be registered and issued with certificates.

“The other time l told Suhulu that l had pressure from my inefficient farmers in Uganda who said they had started growing rice. l asked them why they are growing rice. They are now telling me Tanzania is growing a lot of rice, which is cheaper, and that I should put a tax on it. l have told them, don’t tell me that nonsense. If you can’t produce cheap rice, go to Tanzania. There must be free trade,” he said.

“How can I tell Ugandans to buy expensive rice because of inefficient farmers? Let the market be free,” Mr Museveni added.

The President also urged EAC countries to take advantage of their size to market their products.

“We need to understand clearly the strategy of integration. There is no way you can achieve prosperity without market size. If you produce more goods and services, the more people buy from you, the better. We should stop wasting time by listening to all people. That is why Mwalimu (Nyerere, former Tanzania president ) and (Uhuru) Kenyatta (Kenyan President) were struggling for integration,” Mr Museveni said.

Presidents Suhulu and Uhuru had earlier in their submissions emphasised the need for infrastructural development to enable EAC countries transport their goods to the markets without any encumbrances.

Ms Suluhu also emphasised the need for better post-harvest handling practices to avoid losses.

Mr Museveni also said the high cost of petroleum has created another opportunity for the country.