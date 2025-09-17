Museveni reaffirms support for Tooro kingdom’s development plans

President Museveni, on Tuesday, met Tooro Kingdom’s Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, three days after his 30th coronation anniversary, and reaffirmed a commitment to support the kingdom's development plans.

Via his X handle, President Museveni, who was expected as chief guest at the coronation but delegated Speaker Anita Annet Among instead, congratulated Omukama Oyo on marking 30 years on the throne.

“During our discussion, we explored the Kingdom’s framework and expressed our commitment to supporting it. We also agreed to collaborate in the areas of agriculture, education, sports, and tourism,” the President posted.

At the State House meeting, Omukama Oyo was accompanied by Queen Mother Best Kemigisa; the Prime Minister, Mr Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki; Princess Royal (Batebe) Nsemere Ruth Komuntale Farquharson Akiiki and her husband, Duke Phillip Farquharson Amooti; together with Jamari Mathew Farquharson Adyeri.

Shortly after the meeting, Prime Minister Rwomiire told this publication that discussions centered on the Kingdom’s development framework, where the President reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting Tooro’s aspirations.

“Both parties agreed to strengthen collaboration in strategic sectors including agriculture, education, sports, and tourism—areas that are vital to the Kingdom’s 25-year Development Agenda and Uganda’s National Development Plan,” he said.

This was the second public meeting between President Museveni and Omukama Oyo this year. In May, during the Parish Development Model (PDM) tour in Tooro, the Omukama and Queen Mother, as well as the Prime Minister Rt Hon Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire, held a closed-door meeting with the President at the State Lodge in Fort Portal City.

After that meeting, President Museveni said discussions had focused on the construction of a stadium in Fort Portal, the fast-tracking of the Kampala/Fort Portal Road, and the expansion of the aerodrome into an airport to boost tourism, among other things.

During his 30th coronation anniversary last Friday, Omukama Oyo reminded President Museveni about the poor state of the Kyegegwa–Kampala Road, which connects Tooro to the capital. He said the road’s current condition is negatively affecting both tourism and business in the Tooro sub-region and urged that it be rehabilitated urgently.

He also raised the issue of the return of Tooro Kingdom properties, asking the Speaker of Parliament to take the lead in ensuring that the properties are handed back. In May, during his first meeting with President Museveni in Fort Portal City, the President had said the Kingdom’s properties (land titles) would be returned upon the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government.

However, back in August 2019, Tooro Kingdom, led by Omukama Oyo, had already met with President Museveni, and the two parties signed an MoU on the return of the properties. The Kingdom is reportedly demanding 103 land titles from the Government. Initially, 120 titles were missing, but only 17 have so far been returned. Some of the contested land is said to be occupied by Uganda Prisons, the Railways Corporation, and Kasese District Council.



